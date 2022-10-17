ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
checkoutdfw.com

How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Checking in on the freshmen: Heading to Stillwater

The Texas Longhorns have played more than 25 true and redshirt freshmen in the first seven games of the season. The list includes six players that started at their position, headlined by true freshmen left tackle Kelvin Banks and right guard Cole Hutson. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus...
AUSTIN, TX
People

Kacey Musgraves Accepts a Beer from Beto O'Rourke Onstage and Takes a Sip During ACL Performance

Kacey Musgraves was joined by a surprise guest onstage during her performance at the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival — Beto O'Rourke!. Nearly a week after taking a dig at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during her set at the festival's first weekend, the Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter, 34, welcomed the Lone Star State's current gubernatorial candidate O'Rourke, 50, to the stage.
AUSTIN, TX
d1sportsnet.com

Jonah Wilson commits to Houston

4 star wide receiver Jonah Wilson has committed to Houston. The 6-2, 195 pound Wilson, from Dekaney High School in Houston TX, chose Houston over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 33 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 248 overall. October 20, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy