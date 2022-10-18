Read full article on original website
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
3 people dead in Fall River County crash
Chadron police arrest man for shooting gun from a moving vehicle
On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Chadron Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description. Chadron officers responded to the...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs
Street, alley tree trimming begins in Alliance Homestead Addition
Alliance, NE – Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys this week, weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. This project will take place in the Homestead Addition. For questions or concerns please...
City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage
Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
Free programs offered to public at CSC's planetarium
The Dr. Veath Planetarium in Chadron State College’s Math Science Center of Innovative learning invites the community to free Friday. Friday, Oct. 21 - 2 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by Earth Moon and Sun. -7 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by From Earth to the Universe. Both programs...
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
Oelrichs man sentenced to state pen
HOT SPRINGS – On Friday, Oct. 7, in Fall River Circuit Court, Judge Stacy Wickre sentenced Ronald Hedstrom of Oelrichs to eight years in the state penitentiary with five suspended and credit for time served after he pled guilty to witness tampering back on August 26. In the plea agreement, other charges including aggravated assault would be dismissed.
Harrison, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron
CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
Fall 2022 Graves Lecture Series begins Tuesday in Chadron
CHADRON – The Fall 2022 Chadron State College Graves Lecture series will feature a wide variety of topics including broadcasting, chiropractics, and biking. The lectures are free and open to the public at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. Some lectures are archived on the CSC YouTube Channel. The series...
CSC falls out of playoff spot after weekend sweeps
The Chadron State volleyball team lost on the road against CSU-Pueblo in three sets (12-25, 23-25, 10-25) on Saturday night. The loss by the Eagles puts their record at 7-16 overall, and 5-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The first set opened with CSU-Pueblo jumping out to a 6-1...
Big defensive plays not enough as Pueblo pulls away from CSC, 34-12
Quarterback Hunter Raquet connected with wide receiver Andrew Cook for four touchdown passes as homestanding Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Chadron State 34-12 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. After Chadron State posted the game's opening touchdown, the first of the Raquet-to-Cook TD passes was a 12-yarder that came...
