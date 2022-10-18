ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

3 people dead in Fall River County crash

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are dead and one person is hurt following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2019 Chevy Spark was travelling east on Highway 18 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
Panhandle Post

More details released on New Alliance Bean fire

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
ALLIANCE, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs

OELRICHS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported three young men died, and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in southwest South Dakota. Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 Thursday morning east of Oelrichs when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.
OELRICHS, SD
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage

Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday

Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Free programs offered to public at CSC's planetarium

The Dr. Veath Planetarium in Chadron State College’s Math Science Center of Innovative learning invites the community to free Friday. Friday, Oct. 21 - 2 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by Earth Moon and Sun. -7 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by From Earth to the Universe. Both programs...
CHADRON, NE
frcheraldstar.com

Oelrichs man sentenced to state pen

HOT SPRINGS – On Friday, Oct. 7, in Fall River Circuit Court, Judge Stacy Wickre sentenced Ronald Hedstrom of Oelrichs to eight years in the state penitentiary with five suspended and credit for time served after he pled guilty to witness tampering back on August 26. In the plea agreement, other charges including aggravated assault would be dismissed.
OELRICHS, SD
High School Football PRO

Harrison, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Minatare High School football team will have a game with Sioux County High School on October 21, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MINATARE, NE
Panhandle Post

Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron

CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Fall 2022 Graves Lecture Series begins Tuesday in Chadron

CHADRON – The Fall 2022 Chadron State College Graves Lecture series will feature a wide variety of topics including broadcasting, chiropractics, and biking. The lectures are free and open to the public at the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. Some lectures are archived on the CSC YouTube Channel. The series...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC falls out of playoff spot after weekend sweeps

The Chadron State volleyball team lost on the road against CSU-Pueblo in three sets (12-25, 23-25, 10-25) on Saturday night. The loss by the Eagles puts their record at 7-16 overall, and 5-9 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The first set opened with CSU-Pueblo jumping out to a 6-1...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Big defensive plays not enough as Pueblo pulls away from CSC, 34-12

Quarterback Hunter Raquet connected with wide receiver Andrew Cook for four touchdown passes as homestanding Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Chadron State 34-12 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. After Chadron State posted the game's opening touchdown, the first of the Raquet-to-Cook TD passes was a 12-yarder that came...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy