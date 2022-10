The Vikings move on to face Beavercreek in the Sectional Finals on Monday night. Kickoff will be at 7pm at Xenia. The boys won Thursday night in a PK shootout after battling Fairmont to a score of 0-0 for 110 minutes. Jason Ball came up big in the shootout with 3 saves while Morningstar, Hopkins, and Clark bagged their penalties in clinical form. Go Vikings!

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO