Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
'Thank God' | Suspect in Delaware County murder will remain behind bars
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge denied the bail request of a Delaware County man accused of murdering his neighbor. Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August with killing Gary Copley. The judge’s decision came down hours after the Thursday morning bail...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened. Anyone […]
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
Ex-Portland cop appeals sentence in child solicitation case
A former Portland police officer who was found guilty in a child sex sting case is appealing a Hendricks County judge's decision to sentence him to more than six years in prison.
wbiw.com
Human remains found in Monroe County identified as missing a Louisville, KY. man
MONROE CO. — Human remains were identified after being discovered by a turkey hunter in a ravine in the woods near Lake Lemon off Richmond Road, northeast Monroe County in May 2004. For years the man’s identity remained a mystery. Forensic investigators cordoned off the area and recovered...
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
Man found dead inside burned car on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead inside a car on the southeast side. According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters found a person inside the car. The individual was pronounced […]
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9
The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
iustv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
