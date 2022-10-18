ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Halloween Ends’ Scares Up the Top Spot on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart

The horror film franchise’s finale also topped the domestic box office. “Halloween Ends” had a healthy — albeit slightly underwhelming — box office performance in its debut weekend, but the 13th film in the popular horror franchise looks to have made up for it with a strong debut on Peacock, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy