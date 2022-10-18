Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ Swoops to $7.6 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Takes $1.1 Million at Thursday Box Office
The Harry Styles drama "My Policeman" also debuted in select theaters
How That Huge ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Cameo Happened: ‘He’s Been Ready the Whole Time’
Producer Hiram Garcia tells TheWrap what it was like on set when [SPOILER] returned
‘Halloween Ends’ Scares Up the Top Spot on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
The horror film franchise’s finale also topped the domestic box office. “Halloween Ends” had a healthy — albeit slightly underwhelming — box office performance in its debut weekend, but the 13th film in the popular horror franchise looks to have made up for it with a strong debut on Peacock, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker — which reflects data from TV time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest from 22 million global registered users.
How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Is the New Colin Farrell Film Steaming?
Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where...
Ron Masak, Character Actor Best Known as Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a prolific character actor best known to television audiences as sheriff Mort Metzger on “Murder, She Wrote,” died Thursday of natural causes, his family announced. He was 86. Masak’s death comes just 9 days after “Murder, She Wrote” star Angeles Lansbury, who died Oct. 10 at...
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Should Listen Closely to Helaena Targaryen
Fans should listen closely to Helaena Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon.'
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Beats Oscar Rivals With $45,000 Average at Indie Box Office
Martin McDonagh's latest film has better start than "TR" and "Triangle of Sadness," but has a lower average than the director's pre-pandemic work
‘Black Adam’ Opens to $62 Million as ‘Halloween Ends’ Collapses at Box Office
Dwayne Johnson's DC debut meets projections as Universal's "Ticket to Paradise" tops the second weekend of the "Halloween" finale
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun
Director Martin McDonagh has reunited the stars of In Bruges for a quieter film thats still a disturbed delight
Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Shannon to Star in Drag Comedy ‘The Young King’
Larin Sullivan wrote the script and will direct the film set in 1990s Las Vegas
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
Warner Bros. Promotes Jesse Ehrman to President of Production and Development
The studio also upped Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott to SVPs of Production
‘Black Adam’ Earns $67 Million Opening, Highest for Dwayne Johnson in Lead Role
Universal's "Ticket to Paradise" opens to $16 million among older audiences while "Halloween Ends" nosedives in its second weekend
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Adds 9 Episodes to Season 1 on ABC
The Niecy Nash-starring procedural now boasts 22 episodes in its inaugural season
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks on Torrent Sites
HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet," a spokesperson said
