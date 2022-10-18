The George Mason Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors an important, but often overlooked, Founding Father. George Mason wrote the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which inspired both the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. He later served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. But he refused to sign the United States Constitution because it did not abolish the slave trade and because it lacked adequate protection for the individual from the national government.

