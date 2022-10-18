ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 teens in custody following car chase overnight

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK

