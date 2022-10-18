Read full article on original website
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Tulsa police: Man dies after being struck in the head with axe
On Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 12th and South Houston for a possible "axe-ing."
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
Authorities say man fell asleep at wheel, crashed in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was involved in a rollover crash in midtown Tulsa, after he fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the side of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44. He ended up on East Skelly Drive near South Harvard Avenue.
Bixby man convicted for Broken Arrow double murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Bixby man was convicted Friday in federal court for an attempted carjacking in Tulsa and a later double murder that occurred in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. A federal jury found 21-year-old Hunter Isaiah Hobbs guilty of all seven...
Mother of Tulsa man arrested for choking two people calls for better mental healthcare in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Amberlyn Villegas told FOX23 Thursday that it’s hard for her to believe her son, Armando, is sitting in jail. “It broke my heart as a mom,” she said. “I’m just wondering what is happening to my son.”. Tulsa Police said Armando Villegas...
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
6 Teens In Custody After Leading Police On Chase, Crashing Stolen Jeep
A stolen vehicle chase ended Friday morning with a crash and six teenagers taken into custody. The Tulsa Police Department had been chasing the stolen vehicle until it crashed into a utility pole around 1:30 a.m. near East 4th Street & South Peoria Avenue. There were six young people inside the vehicle, all juveniles, three boys, and three girls.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
okcfox.com
Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
