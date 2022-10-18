ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KTTS

Branson Now Owns Former White House Theater

(KTTS News) — The city of Branson officially owns the former White House Theater on Gretna Road. The city closed on the property this week. It’s asked developers to submit proposals to renovate the 65,000 square foot building to serve as the new Branson Police headquarters and Public Safety Complex.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

EPA Hearing Scheduled In Verona

(KTTS News) — The Environmental Protection Agency wants to hear from people in Verona. The government is monitoring air quality at the BCP Ingredients plant in Verona. The EPA will also provide an update on the Syntex Facility Superfund site near the facility. KY3 says there’s a public meeting...
VERONA, MO
KTTS

Another Day Of Record Low Temperatures

(KTTS News) — There were record breaking cold temperatures in the Ozarks for the second day in a row. The new record low Wednesday morning in Springfield and Joplin was 21 degrees. Vichy-Rolla set a new record of 19 degrees. And West Plains, which missed a new record on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans

(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Get Holiday Help Through Crosslines

(KTTS News) — Crosslines in Springfield is now taking applications for help for families this holiday season. The Holiday Food and Toy Assistance Program offers food for holiday meals and lets families pick out toys for their kids. People who qualify can apply in person at 615 N. Glenstone...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

