Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Lane closures expected tonight on U.S. 31-W near the Cave Mill Road area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight, Oct. 21, on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10...
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
WBKO
WKU unveils new Farm-to-Campus initiative
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The freshman 15 may have just met its match as Western Kentucky University unveils its new Farm-to-Campus initiative. The program will provide fresh produce, meat, and dairy to on-campus restaurants. All locally sourced from the WKU Farm. “The idea is that we have various groups...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
WBKO
Rob Clayton named National Superintendent of the Year by NASS group
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was selected as the Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. This accolade comes after Clayton was selected as Superintendent of the Year by the state in July. Clayton says the past two and...
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
WBKO
WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University’s Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years, high school students will now be able to get a head start on college. At Thursday’s celebration, officials announced its new Early College Program. Junior and senior students from seven districts across southcentral Kentucky will be able to take general education or profession-specific courses at Glasgow’s WKU campus.
WBKO
Changes to Future Land Use element reflects growth of city, county
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission Executive Director held the final public forum on the proposed changes to the area’s Future Land Use Element and map on Monday. Overall, the theme of the minor changes supports the city and county’s ongoing growth. “...allow for growth...
WBKO
Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory for customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for all its customers. This includes people on Old Edmonton Road, Mount Gilead Road, Ella’s Way, West Bushong Road, East Bushong Road, Cornwell Road, from 4403 Edmonton to 3899 Edmonton Road, Drag Strip Road to 412 Drag Strip Road, and for any that have experienced low pressure or no water. Officials say this will affect around 46 customers.
wnky.com
Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
WBKO
UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
WBKO
Finishing out the week WARM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall to wall sunshine was experienced by most of us today with warmer temperatures. This trend will continue into the weekend. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, we have good news for you! A warming trend is going to help us out through the second half of the work week and the weekend. Daytime highs make it to the mid 60s today, but we’ll see them in the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather also persists through at least Monday. Expect isolated showers by Tuesday. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
Comments / 0