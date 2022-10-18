Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County ‘far ahead’ in opioid funding plans
AG Stein praises county’s use of settlement funds. Dare County is “far ahead” of most counties in its plan to use its portion of the national opioid settlement funding, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “A lot of the counties are in sort of the...
KDH ponders ways to ease housing crunch
The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners and Planning Board met in a two-hour-long joint work session on October 20 to discuss potential regulatory changes and incentives it could initiate to encourage more long-term housing in the municipality. “This is something that the Board of Commissioners has focused on for...
Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors Smart Kids Program
Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
Cecil Calvin “Cal” Harrelson, Jr. of Elizabeth City, October 12
Cecil Calvin “Cal” Harrelson, Jr., age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Tabor City, NC to farmers, the late Cecil Calvin Harrelson, Sr. and Clyde Lee Prince Harrelson. Cal graduated from Williams Township High School (1966) shortly before being drafted into the Vietnam War. He served with the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for four years (1967-1971). After returning to the United States, he spent the entirety of his professional career as a pipefitter and welder, helping to build many of industrial factories spanning the I-95 corridor.
David Thomas Kopacz, October 17
David Thomas Kopacz died unexpectedly at home on October 17, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1958 to William and Phyllis Kopacz. David was raised in Walpole, NH and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1976. He worked at Hubbard Farms and was a machinist at Hicks Machine for many years alongside his dad. In 1978 he married Lisa Augustinowicz. They had four children together.
Michael Thomas Ellis, Jr. of Elizabeth City
Michael Thomas Ellis, Jr., age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Wareham, MA to the late Michael Thomas Ellis, Sr. and Jeanne DeCosta Ellis, he was an Operations Specialist in the United States Navy. Michael was a strong willed, determined, and caring man who loved his family, The Boston Red Sox, and The New England Patriots. He enjoyed camping, local sporting events with his grandchildren and going to Florida in the winters.
Billy Gene Krueger of Aydlett, October 11
Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
Claude Lee Simpson of Grandy, October 18
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip...
