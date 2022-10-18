Cecil Calvin “Cal” Harrelson, Jr., age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Tabor City, NC to farmers, the late Cecil Calvin Harrelson, Sr. and Clyde Lee Prince Harrelson. Cal graduated from Williams Township High School (1966) shortly before being drafted into the Vietnam War. He served with the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for four years (1967-1971). After returning to the United States, he spent the entirety of his professional career as a pipefitter and welder, helping to build many of industrial factories spanning the I-95 corridor.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO