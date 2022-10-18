Carowinds amusement park to be open year-round starting in 2023

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is expanding to year-round operations beginning in 2023, the park announced Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March.

Officials said the “winter operating days” will allow visitors to experience even more season events throughout the year.

Park executives said they hope that year-round operation will also boost local tourism and travel industries, creating jobs across the region.

The park, located along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, announced in March that it is celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2023 with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation.

Carowinds said the park would celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event bringing new rides, attractions, entertainment and food.

Officials said the event will also offer fans “nighttime spectaculars and other immersive experiences.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.