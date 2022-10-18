Read full article on original website
Southeastern Kentucky Residents Asked to Have Remaining Flood Damaged Debris in Place by November 1st for Collection
FRANKFORT, KY – Governor Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update yesterday, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides.
