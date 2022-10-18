Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
wcbu.org
One man dead in early morning shooting on Peoria's south side
The Peoria Police Department is investigating the 21st homicide of 2022. According to a news release, police officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts in the 2900 block of Seibold Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw a man outside of a nearby home who had "apparent...
25newsnow.com
Juvenile hurt following shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting on Peoria’s South side Friday. Officers were called to the area of West Hanssler Place and North Broadway Avenue to a 10-round shots spotter alert around 6:00 p.m. When police got there, they found a 16-year-old-boy with...
wcbu.org
Man found dead in East Peoria identified as Florida resident
A man found dead Monday in a wooded area along Columbia Street in East Peoria has been identified as a 62-year-old Florida resident. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Kevin Harlan of Jacksonville Beach had been reported missing from North Pekin in April. Family members say Harlan had been living...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person shot on Peoria’s south side
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, but the injuries are not life-threatening. Police said they were called to the 2300 block of West Ann Street, near South Westmoreland Avenue, after a ShotSpotter alert. The victim was taken...
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after shots fired into a car with woman and four children inside
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police reported Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last week on the city’s south side in which the victims were a woman and four children. Shots were fired into a car about 5 p.m. last Thursday, October...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
1470 WMBD
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property near Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a release that someone reported seeing the body around 4:45 p.m. Monday, and a 25 News crew saw police...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
25newsnow.com
Daytime lane closures to take place on Interstate 74 near Goodfield
GOODFIELD (25 News Now) - There will be slow travel as you head toward Bloomington-Normal next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be daytime lane closures in both directions of Interstate 74 over the Mackinaw River, just east of the Illinois 117 interchange, or exit 112 at Goodfield.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for hijacking in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen. According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
