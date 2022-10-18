PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — 21-year-old Cameron L. Camper has been arrested on nine charges after hijacking a car in Peoria Heights on Tuesday night. According to a press release Wednesday morning, Peoria Heights Police were called to the 1200 block of E. War Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in response to an armed vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim gave police details of the vehicle taken and the suspect, and police shared this information with all surrounding agencies.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO