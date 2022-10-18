Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors
Watch: Tom Brady Says "No Retirement" From NFL Amid Divorce Rumors. Tom Brady has intercepted those retirement rumors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed speculation that he'll be stepping off the field once again, making it clear during a on Oct. 20 press conference shared to the team's Instagram page that he has no intention to do so for the rest of the season. "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim
When rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce first began to circulate, the couple insisted there was no cause for concern. But in recent weeks, both parties have been tight-lipped on the matter — and it looks as though their silence speaks volumes. Insiders say Gisele and...
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Tom Brady Attended Robert Kraft’s Wedding Without Gisele Bündchen as Marriage Rumors Swirl
Fans of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to believe that the supermodel was hinting at her marriage with an Instagram comment.
Patriots-Bears news, notes, and fun facts
BOSTON -- The 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Chicago Bears in Week 7, which doesn't exactly scream must-see TV. But while the matchup doesn't inspire much excitement, the fact that it's the Monday Night Football game will bring a little extra juice to Gillette Stadium.Or, at least Patriots fans can have fun saying "Da Bears" a couple of thousand times this week. So they've got that going for them.Monday night's game will be the first of five prime-time games for the Patriots this season, and their first of two appearances on Monday Night Football. It could also be a pretty...
How Tom Brady Has Changed Through The Years
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you are an avid sports watcher or not, you likely know who Tom Brady is and the legacy he holds in the National Football League. Otherwise known as the GOAT (greatest of all time), Brady is an American football quarterback currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who has competed in 10 Super Bowls over the course of his career. Why is he the greatest? Well, he led his teams to seven Super Bowl wins, which is record-breaking. Not to mention, he was named football's most valuable player a total of five times and has been playing in the NFL for 23 seasons (via NBC Sports). When will he retire? The world may never actually know.
Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss
Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage
A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.
