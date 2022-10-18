ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

Watch: Tom Brady Says "No Retirement" From NFL Amid Divorce Rumors. Tom Brady has intercepted those retirement rumors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, addressed speculation that he'll be stepping off the field once again, making it clear during a on Oct. 20 press conference shared to the team's Instagram page that he has no intention to do so for the rest of the season. "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News

Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bears news, notes, and fun facts

BOSTON -- The 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Chicago Bears in Week 7, which doesn't exactly scream must-see TV. But while the matchup doesn't inspire much excitement, the fact that it's the Monday Night Football game will bring a little extra juice to Gillette Stadium.Or, at least Patriots fans can have fun saying "Da Bears" a couple of thousand times this week. So they've got that going for them.Monday night's game will be the first of five prime-time games for the Patriots this season, and their first of two appearances on Monday Night Football. It could also be a pretty...
The List

How Tom Brady Has Changed Through The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you are an avid sports watcher or not, you likely know who Tom Brady is and the legacy he holds in the National Football League. Otherwise known as the GOAT (greatest of all time), Brady is an American football quarterback currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who has competed in 10 Super Bowls over the course of his career. Why is he the greatest? Well, he led his teams to seven Super Bowl wins, which is record-breaking. Not to mention, he was named football's most valuable player a total of five times and has been playing in the NFL for 23 seasons (via NBC Sports). When will he retire? The world may never actually know.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
