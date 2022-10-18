Read full article on original website
Thunder Experiencing Foul Trouble Through First Two Games
Oklahoma City has seen defensive struggles in the form of fouling in their first two games of the 2022-23 season.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams
The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season
The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Jets rookie running back Breece Hall out with knee injury
New York Jets running back Breece Hall was ruled out after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Don't 'Blame' Kevin Durant for Joining Nets
It's been three years since Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, but many are still wondering how his former teammates felt about his departure. Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast that Golden State has no ill-will toward...
Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation, but former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson believes the 12-time All-Star is still taken for granted. On All The Smoke, Thompson said the three years Durant spent in the Bay Area were "special." "That's why it...
Yankees Shown 2004 Red Sox Highlights, Facetimed David Ortiz amid 3-0 ALCS Deficit
The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the American League Championship Series, down three games to the Houston Astros, and it appears the team is trying to draw some inspiration from its rival—the Boston Red Sox. Yankees mental skills coach Chad Bohling showed the team...
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam
A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center. Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the...
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks
That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season. Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds,...
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start in his place. Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on...
