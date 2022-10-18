ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season

The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 22 Schedule

The New York Yankees need to ride Gerrit Cole to a Game 3 victory on Saturday to stay alive in the ALCS. The Yankees come back home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Houston Astros, who benefited from their strong starters to hold serve at home. Houston's offense has not...
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Winners and Losers From the 1st Week of the NHL Season

And just like that, the playoffs are only 173 days away. OK, the NHL's regular season hasn't reached the point where postseason berths are being clinched and lost, but it has seemed like barely an eye-blink since the start of training camp and where we are now, one week into the 2022-23 schedule.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
