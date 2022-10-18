Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
Related
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104
Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds to play, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory
Hornets hand Hawks first loss despite having key pieces unavailable
Short-handed Charlotte got a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds from Nick Richards and the visiting Hornets beat Atlanta 126-109
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Says NBA 'Put Teams on Notice,' Will Be Watching Tanking Closely
With so much attention being paid to Victor Wembanyama and the top of the 2023 NBA draft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keeping a close eye on how teams handle their rosters during the regular season. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, during a recent meeting with employees of the Phoenix Suns,...
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Bleacher Report
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams
The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters. Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2022-23 Season
The best part of a new NBA season is its capacity to surprise. Even when you spend all summer firming up expectations, players improve or decline in ways that can change the landscape in a blink. The ones we'll cover here embody the mixture of known and unknown that makes...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: I'm Not Going to 'Harp' on Lakers' Shooting After Loss vs. Clippers
After lamenting about his team's lack of shooters following a season-opening loss, LeBron James offered a different message in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the loss, James explained he's "not going to sit here and...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 22 Schedule
The New York Yankees need to ride Gerrit Cole to a Game 3 victory on Saturday to stay alive in the ALCS. The Yankees come back home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Houston Astros, who benefited from their strong starters to hold serve at home. Houston's offense has not...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Winners and Losers From the 1st Week of the NHL Season
And just like that, the playoffs are only 173 days away. OK, the NHL's regular season hasn't reached the point where postseason berths are being clinched and lost, but it has seemed like barely an eye-blink since the start of training camp and where we are now, one week into the 2022-23 schedule.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain
With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed because of the threat of rain
Bleacher Report
Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation, but former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson believes the 12-time All-Star is still taken for granted. On All The Smoke, Thompson said the three years Durant spent in the Bay Area were "special." "That's why it...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises John Wall for Clippers Debut in Win vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers passed their first test of the 2022-23 season with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. While most of the attention in the game was understandably on the return of Kawhi Leonard, it was John Wall who stole the show in the victory.
Bleacher Report
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Don't 'Blame' Kevin Durant for Joining Nets
It's been three years since Kevin Durant parted ways with the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets, but many are still wondering how his former teammates felt about his departure. Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast that Golden State has no ill-will toward...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Shown 2004 Red Sox Highlights, Facetimed David Ortiz amid 3-0 ALCS Deficit
The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the American League Championship Series, down three games to the Houston Astros, and it appears the team is trying to draw some inspiration from its rival—the Boston Red Sox. Yankees mental skills coach Chad Bohling showed the team...
Bleacher Report
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Comments / 0