Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh County delays ballot drop box deployment pending decision in GOP lawsuit; ballots can be mailed or returned in person

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago
A voter places their ballot into a drop box Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lehigh County Government Center in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin continues to say he will have detectives periodically checking mail-in ballot drop boxes in Lehigh County after an investigation found that some people were dropping off multiple ballots, in violation of state law. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Lehigh County can’t deploy ballot drop boxes until a lawsuit is settled, so officials have issued a reminder to voters that they can return ballots in person to the government center in Allentown.

Last month, an advocacy group founded by former Trump administration officials sued Lehigh County on behalf of four Republican residents , demanding restrictions on drop boxes where hundreds of voters likely violated election law last year by dropping off multiple ballots .

The suit demands the county make its five drop boxes available only Monday through Friday during normal business hours, and station observers to confirm people are dropping only their own ballots unless they are certified to drop one on someone’s behalf.

The plaintiffs are Jackie Rivera, secretary of the Lehigh County Republican Committee; Tim Ramos, the unsuccessful GOP candidate in the Allentown mayoral race; Sean Gill, a former Upper Macungie Township supervisor and former Lehigh County Republican Committee chairperson; and Robert Smith, a former Allentown School Board member who is the Republican nominee for the new 22nd House District .

Lehigh County Judge Thomas Capehart was still deliberating the case.

“Until the decision is rendered, and depending on the decision and further action in the case, deployment may be delayed,” the county said in a news release Tuesday.

The lawsuit cites findings by Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, who responded to complaints about the 2021 election from the county’s Republican committee by assigning four detectives to review surveillance video from the boxes in Allentown, Lower Macungie Township, North Whitehall Township, Fountain Hill and Emmaus.

The review determined at least 288 people dropped off more than one ballot between Oct. 18 and Election Day. Doing so carries a penalty of fines up to $2,500 or a two-year jail term. But because most of the people couldn’t be identified, Martin declined to prosecute anyone.

Pennsylvania voters were allowed no-excuse, mail-in voting in a bipartisan measure that passed in 2019, but the changes became controversial following its use in the 2020 elections in the midst of the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed that mail voting leads to widespread fraud.

In Lehigh County, 9,830 voters requested a mail ballot for the general election, accounting for 4.1% (1 out of every 25) of the county’s 237,058 registered voters. More than two-thirds of the ballot requests came from Democrats, according to state department data.

Ballots can be returned in person to the Board of Elections on the lower level of the Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. Seventh St., Allentown, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or mailed via the U.S. Postal Service. Return postage has been prepaid so a stamp is not necessary to return by mail.

Data reporter Eugene Tauber contributed to this report.

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
