Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back. Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Arrest Made Regarding Teen’s Death at Paragon Casino Resort
Earlier this month we brought you a story about 17-year-old Giah Barrere, who was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. One person has now been arrested in relation to the investigation. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department say they have arrested 21-year-old Alexis Noel Dauzat of Marksville for one count...
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)
Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
‘Rally for Rozas’ Fundraiser Event Being Held in Lafayette for Injured Police Officer Brian Rozas
We love a good gathering with food and music but when that gathering is for a good cause it makes it even better. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Parc International there will be an amazing event that will take place and all of the funds raised will go to support Officer Brian Rozas and his recovery.
Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight
A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
In a huge announcement, Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal. If the merger goes through, analysts say it could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Combined, both Kroger and Albertsons combine to reach over 85 million...
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
Lafayette Parish Principal To Receive National Recognition For School Leadership
Catherine Bricelj, principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette, will be honored by the country's top education board. The Louisiana Department of Education made the announcement on Tuesday that Bricelj will be one of nine principals in the country to receive the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education.
Cajuns Rout Red Wolves Behind Monster Performance from Wooldridge
Louisiana faced the Red Wolves of Arkansas State in a game meant to celebrate our men and women in uniform for Louisiana Salutes Saturday. The Cajuns started off with a special play by kickoff specialist Thomas Leo. He kicked a knuckleball that caused a muff on the other side, forcing the Red Wolves to start inside their own 5 yard line.
ACA’s Gulf Brew is This Weekend— What You Need to Know Before You Go
Acadiana Center for the Arts Gulf Brew 2022 is this Saturday and we are so ready for it. Gulf Brew benefits Acadiana Center for the Arts and is not only a great way to give back but it is also a fun time. What is Gulf Brew?. Well if you...
Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
