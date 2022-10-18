ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)

Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette Parish Principal To Receive National Recognition For School Leadership

Catherine Bricelj, principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette, will be honored by the country's top education board. The Louisiana Department of Education made the announcement on Tuesday that Bricelj will be one of nine principals in the country to receive the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

