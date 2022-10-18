ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
DENVER, CO
lineups.com

College Football Week 8 Best Bets: Predictions For Saturday Slate

Week 8 College Football best bets, predictions, and picks for the Saturday slate. My picks didn't run quite as hot in Week 7 as they did in Week 8, but we're stacking winning weeks together and hitting on our picks at over a 60% clip this season. As we enter an exciting Week 8 slate, remember to maintain unit consistency and discipline with so much football left this season. I'm getting this article out earlier in the week than normal, and I'll be adding more picks to the page throughout the week. You can always follow me on Twitter to see my full card of picks for the weekend. Let's get to work.
MICHIGAN STATE

