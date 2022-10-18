Read full article on original website
Related
Video appears to show Alabama player hit Tennessee fan after loss
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
985thesportshub.com
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU
The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Bham Now
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic one week away, Birmingham holding kick-off events Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New and big names will be sponsors this year at Magic City Classic. City leaders say their focus isn’t just on the game but also on showcasing Birmingham as the place to host any event. City council pro-temp Crystal Smitherman says, “The importance of the...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
wbrc.com
Bar owner speaks out one month after Tuscaloosa city attorney issues stern warning
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Mississippi State coming to town Saturday, we wanted to check on the ordinance and for bars and overcrowding in Tuscaloosa. It’s been a month since the crackdown. We checked in with Tuscaloosa Police and they’ve had no reports of any bar owners or staff...
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Tuscaloosa Los Tarascos Searching for Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Tip Jar
The operators of Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant are looking for the person responsible for stealing their hostesses' tip jar on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Los Tarascos Northport, the incident occurred at the Skyland Boulevard location where a man wearing an orange beanie and a hoodie was seen on surveillance cameras paying for his meal before taking the tip jar and leaving the restaurant.
wbrc.com
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0