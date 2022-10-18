Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat in Twentynine Palms at Little School of the Desert on Saturday (10/22)
The first of the morongo basin’s Halloween events are kicking off this Saturday, Oct. 22, with a big trunk or treat event at the Little School of the Desert. Assignment reporter Robert Haydon rings the doorbell. From 10 am to 12 noon, the public is invited to the big...
Food Distribution in Yucca Valley Thursday (10/20)
There will be a free food distribution tomorrow (10/20) at the Yucca Valley Senior Center from 9AM to 10:30AM – the senior center is located at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information on this and other food distributions, you can call 909-723-1500 or visit https://www.capsbc.org/
Basic Auto Care Workshop this Sunday (10/23) prepares you for safer desert driving
At Sarah Lyon’s auto care class – her focus is on the basics. That’s because she likes teaching to beginners…. “Personally that’s my favorite thing to teach – the most basic stuff because its empowering to learn and it’s just so fulfilling when people look like a light bulb goes off – and its like ‘oh it’s not rocket science!'”
Morongo Valley Community Service District Agenda for 10/19 meeting
The Morongo Valley Community Service District will be holding their regular board meeting tonight (October 19th) at 6pm in Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. New business action items at tonight’s MVCSD board meeting include: review and approval of the Smith Marion and Company Audit draft, a review and discussion regarding the operational status of Covington Park’s kitchen, and a request by the Warren Family for the use of Covington Park for their upcoming family reunion in April 2023—Board members will review, discuss, and approve waiving the associated fees for the Warren Family.
Yucca Valley Youth Commission invites 7-12 graders to serve
The Yucca Valley Youth Commission, established in 1995 to communicate with elected officials and local youth, invites Students in grades 7 through 12 to serve on the Youth Commission. Youth Commissioners serve the community each school year by volunteering for town programs, hosting youth activities, and discovering creative and effective...
Fire Safety Week, Tree Trimming Deemed Success by Fire Chief at MVCSD Meeting
Morongo Valley Community Service District Board members held their regular meeting at Covington Park last night (October 19th). Last night at MVCSD’s regular board meeting. Fire Chief James Brakebill reported a successful Fire Prevention Week, prompting Fire Safety Week to be an annual event from now on for the high-risk area. Brakebill also reported a successful tree trimming in Covington Park, which will now be provided with annual trimming maintenance to avoid its recent accumulated negligence.
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures 2 Adults and 8 Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries Wednesday evening (October 19). At approximately 6:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Reports that a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
San Bernardino Valley College to Rename Campus Center in Memory of Lois Carson
In honor of her dedication to the Inland Empire and decades of service as a mentor, advocate, and champion of education, San Bernardino Valley College is renaming its Campus Center as a tribute to Lois Carson, an alumna and the first person of color elected to the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees.
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was […]
29 Palms Mayor and City Manager on ‘Up Close Show’ Friday
The City of Twentynine Palms is experiencing progress and delivering on long-term plans. With a powerful new downtown presence, and a list of new businesses and projects lining up, the future’s looking bright. Join Twentynine Palms City Manager Frank Luckino and Mayor Karmolette O’gilvie this Friday on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show with Gary Daigneault.
Yucca Valley Town Council awards construction contracts for Onaga Trail at meeting
After the Town Council’s closed meeting, the members heard the County Sheriff’s Department update report and the presentation of the Spirit of Yucca Valley Awards to Wiefels Mortuary. Last night, Sheriff Shannon Dicus presented an update from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Operation Hammer Strike, eliminating...
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Noah Purifoy outdoor museum now offering private tours for Fall
If you haven’t made it out to one of Joshua Tree’s most famous outdoor museums you are in luck as the cooler fall weather has opened up even more opportunities to see more art. The Noah Purifoy Museum is once again offering private docent-led tours of the outdoor space – they are around an hour long and include a look inside the usually closed Quonset Hut gallery – where some of Noah’s smaller sculptures and wall hanging are displayed.
Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community
While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
Yucca Valley Town Council Agenda – Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project contracts to be reviewed
After the town council’s closed meeting, the members will hear the County Sheriff’s Department update report in the presentation of the Spirit of Yucca Valley Awards to Wiefels’ Mortuary. On the agenda is the recommendation to receive and file a review of Measure D on the November 8th general election ballot. Also the council will review the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvements Project and award construction and Landscape contracts.
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Driver killed in crash on National Trails Highway ID’d as Helendale man
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man killed in a traffic accident in Oro Grande as 27-year-old Kyle S. Sesslerm, a resident of Helendale. It happened on October 14, 2022, at about 12:15 pm, on National Trails Highway, north of Polish Lane and...
San Bernardino’s first Hispanic Mayor Judith Valles details her family’s experience with segregation and discrimination in the city
Recently, Judith Valles, 89, the first Hispanic mayor of San Bernardino and retired president of Golden West College, sat down with Inland Empire Community News and KVCR to detail her family’s experience with segregation at the infamous Perris Hill Plunge and a local cemetery. Valles, born in 1933, is...
