If you haven’t made it out to one of Joshua Tree’s most famous outdoor museums you are in luck as the cooler fall weather has opened up even more opportunities to see more art. The Noah Purifoy Museum is once again offering private docent-led tours of the outdoor space – they are around an hour long and include a look inside the usually closed Quonset Hut gallery – where some of Noah’s smaller sculptures and wall hanging are displayed.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO