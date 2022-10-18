True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On this week’s True Crime Tuesday, it has been more than six months since a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Portland.
As of Tuesday, Oct.18, Marcus Brazile ‘s killer remains at large.
The co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast have the details.
If you have any information about the shooting of the 4 teenagers which led to La'Marcus' death, you can file a report anonymously at Crimestoppers of oregon.com or call the homicide unit at 503-823-0400.
