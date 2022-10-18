ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

Mortgage Rates Flirt With 7% As Loan Applications Slump

Mortgage rates moved closer to 7% this week amidst a perfect storm of recession fears, stubborn inflation and the hint of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, further dampening housing market outlooks for at least the near future. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage inched up to 6.94% the week ending...
GEORGIA STATE
KXLY

Does Closing a Bank Account Affect Your Credit?

Ready to close a bank account but worried you could ding your credit score? Don’t be. By taking a few simple steps and practicing good banking habits, you can avoid having your credit affected by a bank account closure. Here’s what you need to know. Generally, closing a...
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

3 Signs You Won’t Qualify for Social Security’s Maximum Benefit in 2023

Social Security’s maximum benefit is skyrocketing to $4,555 per month in 2023, up $361 from the 2022 maximum. That’s thanks to a historically high cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that’s boosting all benefits next year. But those hoping to take home over $54,000 in annual benefits in 2023 might be disappointed.
KXLY

Should Inflation Kill Your Near-Term Retirement Plans?

If you’ve been following the news lately — or looking at your credit card bills — then you’re probably aware that living costs are sky-high. You can thank inflation for that. In September, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.2% on an annual basis. While that increase...
KXLY

What to do when pinching pennies isn’t enough

Scaling back streaming subscriptions is solid savings advice for some. But what if the choice you’re faced with is not whether to pay for Netflix or Hulu, but whether to pay for food or electricity?. Millions of Americans face food, housing and general financial insecurity every year, according to...
TEXAS STATE

