Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
NBC Miami
Best NBA Kicks on Court From Opening Night
Best NBA kicks on court from opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway and the opening night games across the league didn't disappoint. Whether you tuned in to see the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron...
NBC Miami
NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans
NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
Comments / 0