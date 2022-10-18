ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans run into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto at San Diego breakfast spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
Yardbarker

Zack Wheeler, Phillies blank Padres in NLCS opener

SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the opener of the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Jose...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy