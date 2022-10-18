Read full article on original website
Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Where to buy Phillies, Padres, Astros and Yankees NLCS and ALCS playoff shirts
Playoff baseball in October is finally here and we’re down to four teams. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are all fighting for a World Series Championship. Fans looking to cheer on their teams during the playoffs can do so by getting some...
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Phillies fans run into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto at San Diego breakfast spot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below.
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
NBC Sports
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 NLCS: Schedule, game times, TV, live stream
The Phillies last played in the NLCS in 2010; the Padres in 1998. Here is everything you need to know for the National League Championship Series.
Padres Seek to Even Championship Series Against Phillies
The San Diego Padres will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at one game apiece Wednesday at Petco Park with history against them as they seek to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres were held to one hit in Tuesday’s 2-0...
Yardbarker
Zack Wheeler, Phillies blank Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the opener of the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Jose...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
CBS Sports
Phillies-Padres score: San Diego rallies behind Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Manny Machado to tie NLCS
The NLCS is now a best-of-five series. Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Padres rallied to erase an early 4-0 deficit in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, eventually earning an 8-5 win (box score). The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 as it heads to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.
