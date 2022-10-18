PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Padres NLCS begins Tuesday night in San Diego, and some fans ran into the Fightins while chowing down on the most important meal of the day. This might be every Philadelphia Phillies fan's dream, running into your favorite players while at breakfast. That's just what happened to some fans from Mount Laurel, New Jersey who took the trip to the West Coast for the start of the series. Gordon Ernst and his family flew to San Diego on a whim and tell CBS3 they had breakfast with some new friends at Breakfast Republic. That's right, we're talking about the Fightins. Even professional baseball players like to go out to breakfast. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and J.T. Realmuto were happy to take some pictures with these Philly fans. Check out the photos below.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO