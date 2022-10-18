Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
KTVZ
‘Something’s wrong’: Eliasch seeks TV rights control for FIS
SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — FIS President Johan Eliasch has got a reminder of the long road ahead to his desired centralization of Alpine skiing’s media rights. The Austrian Ski Federation has announced a two-year TV and streaming deal with NBC. Eliasch’s vision is for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to be the party selling those rights to World Cup races. Eliasch says, “Through improved media rights management we can bring in much more money into FIS.” But the Austrian ÖSV and other large national ski federations are reluctant to give up their marketing rights and lose revenues from their events.
Comments / 0