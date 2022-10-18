ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers

The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery

Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss

Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
KANSAS CITY, KS
abc12.com

Bay City teen shot inside of home

A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint welcomes home middleweight champ Claressa Shields

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint came out to celebrate Flint native Claressa Shields, the new undisputed middleweight boxing champion of the world, on Thursday. “She represents us and when I say us, the total society,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. Shields won her title after defeating Savannah...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join latest cohort

FLINT, MI - If Flint-area residents have a food business idea, but don’t know where to start, the Flint Food Works is the place to be. The Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join its latest cohort for the CO.STARTERS for FOOD.Starters program, a program designed to provide people with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn an idea into action and a passion into a sustainable and thriving business.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Highlight of the Night (Oct. 21)

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Davison's Henry Carstarphen III, who catches a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Braylen Himmelein to end the first half against Lapeer. The Cardinals went on to win, 28-6.
LAPEER, MI

