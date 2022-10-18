Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
Saginaw-area high school football playoff qualifiers
The Saginaw area will be well-represented in the 2022 high school football playoffs with 15 teams tentatively qualifying for the playoffs. The Michigan High School Athletic Association will make the official announcement Sunday night for qualifiers and district brackets for the 2021 Michigan high school football playoffs. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify, with the top 16 teams in each 8-player division qualify.
17 Flint-area teams qualify for MHSAA football playoffs
FLINT – The Flint-area will be well represented in the 2022 MHSAA high school football playoffs. There will be 17 teams in the various fields. Another two – Lake Fenton and Powers Catholic – barely missed qualifying.
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Midlanders show their high school pride at Dow vs Midland football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of Midlanders gather in stands to cheer the Dow High Chargers of the Midland High Chemics at their rivalry game on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Midland Community Stadium. The Chemics won in the end at 14-6.
Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery
Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
Durand caps magical football season with 48-27 win over 2021 D5 finalist Marine City
FLINT – Durand’s football team capped a magical season, it’s best in 40 years, by beating visiting Marine City 48-27 Friday night. The victory gave the Railroaders their first perfect regular season since 1982.
Flint-area football highlights: Davison beats Lapeer to clinch SVL South championship
FLINT – Davison won the Saginaw Valley League South football championship Friday with a 28-6 victory over Lapeer. The Cardinals did all their scoring in the second quarter en route to finishing with an 8-1 regular-season record and 5-0 mark in the SVL South.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Victory is only one memorable part of Senior Night celebration
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 20, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SWIMMING: DUKES DELIVER ON SENIOR NIGHT. On an evening when Essexville...
Saginaw’s Robert Simms hands Rocky V legacy first pro loss
Robert Simms outlasted Kenzie Morrison, claiming the United States National Boxing Championship heavyweight belt with a unanimous eight-round decision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas. Simms improved to 12-3-1 with a 78-74, 78-74, 78-74 decision, handing Morrison his first professional loss. Morrison, the son of heavyweight champion and Rocky V celebrity...
abc12.com
Bay City teen shot inside of home
A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
WNEM
Flint welcomes home middleweight champ Claressa Shields
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint came out to celebrate Flint native Claressa Shields, the new undisputed middleweight boxing champion of the world, on Thursday. “She represents us and when I say us, the total society,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. Shields won her title after defeating Savannah...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join latest cohort
FLINT, MI - If Flint-area residents have a food business idea, but don’t know where to start, the Flint Food Works is the place to be. The Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join its latest cohort for the CO.STARTERS for FOOD.Starters program, a program designed to provide people with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn an idea into action and a passion into a sustainable and thriving business.
Flint council wants probe of firefighter discipline in fatal Pulaski Street fire
FLINT, MI -- Members of the Flint City Council want an independent investigation into the discipline given to two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear at a house fire on West Pulaski Street where two children were left inside and later died. Although Chief Raymond Barton initially recommended both firefighters...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
abc12.com
Highlight of the Night (Oct. 21)
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Davison's Henry Carstarphen III, who catches a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Braylen Himmelein to end the first half against Lapeer. The Cardinals went on to win, 28-6.
Comments / 0