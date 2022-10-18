Read full article on original website
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Providing False Name to Police During Traffic Stop
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is in hot water after he gave a false name to police during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 18:
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
explore venango
Police Release Details on Wallet With Suspected Illegal Drugs Found in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details regarding a wallet containing suspected illegal drugs that was found in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, a black wallet was found on the 200 block of Rocky Grove Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, at 12:02 a.m. on June 21.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Pickup Truck from Meadville KOA Campground
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of a pickup truck in Crawford County on Wednesday night. According to Meadville-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to State Highway 27 in East Mead Township, Crawford County, in reference to a burglar alarm at 9:58 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Tells Mother & Grandmother He Needed to Kill Them ‘Before the Military Got to Them’
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill his mother and grandmother “before the military got to them.”. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Beau Allen Feltenberger in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, October 17.
Erie man sentenced to prison for shooting kitten in the eye with air rifle
An Erie man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a kitten in the eye with an air rifle. Benjamin Loucks, 41, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison. Loucks pleaded guilty to one county of aggravated animal cruelty and a third degree felony on Aug. 16. Investigators said he failed […]
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 13. According to the criminal complaint,...
explore venango
Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Computer Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a computer from a Best Buy store in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. It happened at the store on Peach St. in Summit Township, Erie County around 12:34 p.m. Monday. The suspects in the photos grabbed a Lenovo all-in-one computer...
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Local restaurant owner accused of violating protection order after sentencing in domestic case
The charge against Michael Alberini was filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court.
New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense. Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Erie man arrested on similar charges from 2017
An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced. Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and […]
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft From Local Man’s Bank Account
COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a string of thefts from a local man’s bank account. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as funds were taken from the victim’s bank account on eight separate occasions on dates spanning from July 8 to September 22.
wesb.com
Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover
An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
Traffic stops ends in arrest, odd trip to Trumbull County Jail
A Cortland man is facing drug charges and suspected stolen were removed from his car following a traffic stop.
