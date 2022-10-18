Read full article on original website
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by rain threat
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending...
Phantastic: Phillies win NLCS, earn first World Series berth since 2009
PHILADELPHIA — Phenomenal and Phantastic. Bryce Harper’s two-run, opposite-field homer in the eighth inning put the Philadelphia Phillies into the World Series on Sunday. Philadelphia continued its improbable postseason march, rallying past the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 to win the National League Championship Series. It...
Chris Long seemingly subtweets Aaron Judge after Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer
Moments after Harper hit the biggest homer of the Phillies’ season, Long tweeted video of it with a caption that seemed to take a shot at Aaron Judge and the cut-ins around his chase for 62.
