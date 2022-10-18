Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
Cult of Mac
Custom-built man shed houses killer dual-display Mac mini rig [Setups]
As winter shambles coldly toward much of the U.S. and the world, feast your eyes on a beautiful, custom-built backyard shed housing a hot Mac mini computer setup (in the photo above). It doesn’t even need heating because it’s in California. Jealous yet?. Today’s featured setup pairs a...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s original PowerBook stands as an overlooked work of laptop genius
Any list of the most revolutionary Apple products includes the original Mac, iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad. Too often overlooked is the PowerBook 100 series, Apple’s first laptops. On the anniversary of the launch, I can explain why the series was groundbreaking. I had a PowerBook 140, and it’s...
Cult of Mac
Apple design chief Evans Hankey leaves, 3 years after succeeding Jony Ive
Three years after the influential Jony Ive vacated the role of hardware design chief at Apple, it’s opening up again, according to a report. Vice President of Industrial Design Evans Hankey, who stepped into the top job in 2019, plans to step down. And Cupertino hasn’t said yet who will take over when she goes.
Cult of Mac
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to the App Store’s No. 1 scanning app
Scanners come in handy, but buying one means dropping a hefty sum and wasting space in your home or office. iScanner is a cheaper and more capable solution for scanning documents. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to this top-rated iOS scanning app for just $39.99. And you...
Cult of Mac
Customize your Mac to your liking with a $40 MacPilot lifetime license
While the upcoming macOS Ventura promises to offer a wide range of tweaks and tools to improve your Mac, things can always be better. MacPilot shows you how to tap into macOS’s Unix underpinnings to deliver under-the-hood tweaks and customizations that will make your Mac life simpler. For a...
Comments / 0