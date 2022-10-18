Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
921news.com
Appleton City News
A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.
921news.com
Mary Ethel Jackson, age 95 of Amsterdam
Funeral services for Mary Jackson of Amsterdam, Missouri will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Amsterdam Baptist Church in Amsterdam, Missouri under direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Visitation prior to services from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at the Amsterdam Baptist Church. Interment in West Point Cemetery, Amsterdam. Contributions to Amsterdam Baptist Church. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
921news.com
Harrisonville District Food Drive
Students and staff in the Harrisonville School District will soon be collecting food for the annual food drive. This year’s drive is once again being conducted in conjunction with the HHS Drama Department’s Trick or Treat so Tots Can Eat program. The school drive will take place the...
921news.com
Bates County: Absentee Voting
Absentee applications must be in the Bates County Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to the Election. (October 26th) Here is the link to access an absentee application:. Please return the completed form to the Bates Co Clerk’s Office, 103 W. Dakota, Rm 1, Butler,...
921news.com
Barbara Ella Jennings, age 86 of Rich Hill
A visitation for Barbara Jennings of Rich Hill, Missouri will be 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Inurnment at a later date at Woodfin Cemetery, Foster, Missouri. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Barbara Ella Jennings, age 86 of Rich Hill,...
Comments / 0