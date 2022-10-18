Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office hunt for missing film projector

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about a stolen commercial film projector.

The digital projector was taken from the former Danny Boys drive-in theater located at the 3000 block of South State Road in Ionia, next to Bill’s Fireworks.

It is believed to have been stolen between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9.

While the high-grade projector is very expensive, the thieves are going to have a hard time finding a buyer, as the market for a theater-ready film projector is very limited.

