ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Outrage As Boston Lab Creates Deadly COVID Strain With 80% Kill Rate

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMZMG_0idZ8SHq00
Photo: Getty Images

Scientists at Boston University are being condemned for creating a new, lethal COVID strain in their laboratory, according to Daily Mail , which had initially reported the hybrid virus discovery.

The new strain combines omicron and the initial strain found in Wuhan and has reportedly killed 80% of mice during a recent study.

Professor Shmuel Shapira , a leading scientist with the Israeli government, referred to the reported hybrid virus as "playing with fire."

Gain of function research, which manipulates viruses to be more infectious are deadly, are among several theories linked to the spread of COVID-19.

A Chinese laboratory located miles from the initial cluster of cases is reported to have conducted similar research on bat coronavirus.

The process has been largely restricted in the United States since 2017, however, Rutgers University chemist Dr. Richard Ebright argues that the hybrid strain "research is a clear example of gain of function research."

"If we are to avoid a next lab-generated pandemic, it is imperative that oversight of enhanced potential pandemic pathogen research be strengthened," Ebright said via Daily Mail .

The new study, which was not peer-reviewed, involved researchers from Boston and Florida extracting omicron's spike protein, which binds to and invades human cells and has been present throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but evolved with newer strains having more mutations to be even more infectious, according to Daily Mail .

The researchers compared how mice fared against the new hybrid strain compared to the original omicron strain, with a group of rodents experiencing "mild" symptoms to omicron, while a similar group faced an 80% mortality rate in relation to the new hybrid strain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy