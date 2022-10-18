Read full article on original website
Fallout 3 is free on the Epic Games Store
Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes all the add-on packs released for Fallout 3.
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Gotham Knights: Batman Will Be Turning in His Grave
Gotham Knights does the unthinkable by killing off Batman. As a follow-up to the popular Arkham series, this game brings in the Bat Family -- Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin -- to investigate the death of the Dark Knight. While the game itself has some bright spots, its lack of polish makes the experience much less thrilling.
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving
With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.
Alan Wake Remastered - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Check out the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake Remastered. This remastered version of the game features the main story as well as its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. Join author Alan Wake as he desperately searches for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious...
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 features two ingenious party games you need to try
The Jackbox Party Pack series went from a fun party series to an institution almost overnight. Before 2020, it was a fun collection of minigames that worked wonders as a social icebreaker. It became a much bigger phenomenon in the isolation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic though, as it proved it could keep friends, family, and co-workers united even from afar. Jackbox Games has only pushed the momentum since then, pumping out annual installments full of comedic potential. Like clockwork, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 continues that streak.
Sony deal will delay ‘Call Of Duty’ on Xbox Game Pass
The Call Of Duty franchise won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass for “a number of years” due to Sony‘s ongoing deal. Earlier this year, it was announced that Microsoft had acquired Activision Blizzard, in a deal that is estimated to cost around £50billion ($68billion USD). Although the deal has not been completed at this time, Microsoft is now working to seek approval from national regulators and has already been accepted in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
