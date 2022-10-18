ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krysta Rodriguez, Erik Jensen Join Broadway’s ‘The Collaboration’ Cast

By Greg Evans
Krysta Rodriguez ( Into The Woods, Spring Awakening ) and Erik Jensen ( The Exonerated, Coal Country ) will complete the cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Anthony McCarten’s The Collaboration starring the previously announced Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope.

The play, a hit in London, depicts the artistic collaboration of painters Andy Warhol (Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (Pope), will make its American premiere in a Manhattan Theatre Club production beginning previews on Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Rodriguez will play Basquiat’s girlfriend “Maya” and Jensen will portray “Bruno Bischofberger,” the art dealer and gallery owner who brings Warhol and Basquiat together. Kwame Kwei-Armah directs.

The casting announcement was made today by Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) and the Young Vic Theatre, Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director) and Lucy Davies (Executive Director) by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O’Sullivan.

