watchers.news
Worst floods on record hit Nigeria – over 1.4 million people affected and about 500 dead
Nigeria is experiencing its worst floods on record this rainy season, with more than 1.4 million people affected and 800 000 displaced. 27 out of the 36 states in the country are experiencing flooding, with Kogi the worst affected. According to the permanent secretary of Nigeria’s ministry of humanitarian affairs...
watchers.news
Massive landslide hits Taiwan’s Yilan County
Heavy rains caused a massive landslide near Highway 7 in Taiwan’s Yilan County on October 15, 2022, stranding dozens of cars. There are no reports of injuries. The rain was brought by Tropical Storm “Nesat” as it moved between the Philippines and Tawan over the weekend. “Moisture...
‘Nature is striking back’: flooding around the world, from Australia to Venezuela
It has been a drenched 2022 for many parts of the world, at times catastrophically so. A year of disastrous flooding perhaps reached its nadir in Pakistan, where a third of the country was inundated by heavy rainfall from June, killing more than 1,000 people in what António Guterres, the UN secretary general, called an unprecedented natural disaster.
natureworldnews.com
Rainfall Flooding Unleashes in Taiwan and Philippines
A severe tropical storm hit the Philippines and Taiwan, causing rainfall flooding and evacuations of affected residents this weekend. AccuWeather said that parts of Vietnam and Southern China would experience heavy rain by midweek. Taiwan and Philippines. Nesat or Typhoon Neneng, caused over 900 people in the northern part of...
Phys.org
Farm floods will hit food supplies and drive up prices. Farmers need help to adapt as weather extremes worsen
Some of Victoria's most important agricultural regions are among the areas worst hit by severe floods inundating the state this week. This may lead to food shortages and higher supermarket prices for milk, fruit, vegetables and other farm products. Indeed, about 20% of Victoria's milk is produced in flood-affected regions, and millions of liters now may be lost.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Devastating pictures of historic Melbourne floods show how dramatically the city can be drenched - as south-east Australia braces for yet more rain
Extraordinary photos have re-emerged of the catastrophic 1972 Melbourne floods - as a torrent of water once again devastates parts of the city and saturates central Victoria. Historical images surfaced on Thursday showing the record-breaking downpour in February of that year which turned bustling inner-city streets into rivers and saw waves crash into buildings.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
France 24
Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 500, displace 1.4 million
About 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said. Floods caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure have affected vast swathes of Africa's most populous country sparking...
Extraordinary before and after photo shows the extent of Australia's record rainfall: Lake that was barren and dry during the drought is now completely full
Extraordinary before and after photos have emerged of a dam, highlighting the stark contrast between drought and floods in Australia. Fifteen years ago, Lake Eildon in Victoria's central highlands was almost empty at just 5.3 per cent full - a record low - and surrounded by dry, barren land. Today,...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
Homes, cars and horses under water in Australia's flash floods
Heavy floods have caused thousands to evacuate in the Australian southeast states of Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.
Monster storm on Australia's east coast brings more chaos as relentless rainbomb makes way for gale-force winds and the risk of MORE flooding... before another round of heavy falls return
Storms have begun clearing from Australia's east coast after several days of heavy rain but the region isn't out of the woods yet with gale-force winds expected and flood warnings still in place. Strong winds are forecast to smash NSW on Sunday as the low pressure system that forced people...
Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Australia to be struck with 'GIANT hail' as massive storm system sweeps across the country - with the weekend set for a wet weather wipeout
Australia's east coast is bracing for 'giant' hail as a massive 2,000km storm system sweeps across the country. Forecasters have warned the system stretching from central Queensland to Tasmania through NSW and Victoria will bring four days of severe wet weather. Heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds are likely...
Julia causes damage in Colombia, strong winds and flooding rain to continue
After reaching hurricane strength early Saturday evening, Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning and crossed into the eastern Pacific that night. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in the continue in portions of Central America as torrential rain continued to fall, even away from the coast.
Prepare for a WILD weekend: Swathes of Australia to be battered by a monster rain bomb bringing storms and giant hale - but sunshine might FINALLY be around the corner
A massive band of thunderstorms stretching from the tip of Queensland through to critically flooded Victoria is set to wreak havoc over the weekend. Two severe storm systems are hovering over NSW and are forecast to spread south overnight on Thursday and bring rain to already saturated parts of Victoria.
Tropical Storm Julia forms over Caribbean Sea, forecast to strike Nicaragua as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday near the coast of Colombia, and AccuWeather meteorologists warned that it could rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea prior to slamming the coast of Nicaragua with life-threatening impacts this weekend. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed...
