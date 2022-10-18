Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-23-22
A rose to Bulldog Bash, which brought tens of thousands to downtown Starkville Friday night for Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert. Pop band Surfaces headlined the show at Main and Jackson streets. Musician Evan Giia and rapper Bryce Vine also performed, following an afternoon of entertainment and shopping at the Maroon Market. The MSU Student Association sponsors the concert and has a rich history of booking well-known talent for the event — among them All-American Rejects and T-Pain.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Halloween’s Christian Roots
We are fast approaching Halloween, and according to a public invitation to a party at Miss Kitty Ezell’s house on College Street in Columbus, “Cats, Bats and Fairies bright dance together on Halloween night.”. The date of the party: Monday, Oct. 31, 1910. By the early 1900s, Halloween...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point pups getting new place to play
Imagine running around, the wind in your hair, not a care in the world. This is the life of a dog. However, the City of West Point does not have a place dedicated to letting these animals play. “(West Point citizens) do not have the ability to let their dogs...
Commercial Dispatch
3K+ acres have burned since Sept.; state urges caution
“Perfect” wildfire conditions, driven by lack of rain, low humidity and wind, have compelled state and local officials to ask citizens to avoid any unnecessary outdoor burning for the foreseeable future. On the statewide level, as well as in most local jurisdictions in the Golden Triangle, this remains a...
Commercial Dispatch
Book Talk: Five questions with Steve Yarbrough
Like William Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha County, contemporary novelist Steve Yarbrough keeps coming back to his fictionalized Mississippi setting of Loring for his books. His most recent novel “Stay Gone Days” opens in this familiar terrain. While Yarbrough’s Loring is a reference to his Delta hometown of Indianola, he...
Commercial Dispatch
More than 500 area absentee ballots cast for November election
With a little more than two weeks to go until election day, more than 500 voters have already cast ballots. Absentee voting is underway and will run through Nov. 5 for this year’s general election, which features two contested circuit judge races for Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee County voters. Golden Triangle ballots will also feature a contested U.S. House race in the 1st or 3rd District, and some will include a special election for District 37 Mississippi representative.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
Commercial Dispatch
$15M+ facility to replace McCarthy Gym at MSU
STARKVILLE — In the midst of improvements and new construction, Mississippi State University will soon see another new project near the heart of campus. Beginning early next year, McCarthy Gymnasium will be no more as MSU makes way for a multi-million-dollar, 100,000-square-foot building to house the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Department of Kinesiology and various programs for disabilities. McCarthy Gymnasium sits on Creelman Street across from the Drill Field. It is currently an indoor tennis facility and the home of the Department of Kinesiology.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy closes out regular season with win over Pillow Academy
GREENWOOD — Heritage Academy has assured itself the No. 1 seed in MAIS Class 5A come the postseason with an impressive 35-17 win over Pillow Academy on Friday night. The Patriots finished up their regular-season schedule at 9-1 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. Heritage Academy will...
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point notches statement win over Greenville
WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County powers past Nettleton in Region 4-3A battle of Tigers
MACON — It didn’t take long for Noxubee County to hand visiting Nettleton the momentum and the lead in Friday night’s game in Macon. But the home team regained both just as quickly. After blowing a 20-0 lead, Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1 Region 4-3A) scored 38 unanswered...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th. Zariah...
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia loses at home to undefeated Itawamba Agricultural
CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School had once again driven into opposition territory, but once again, the visiting defense had other plans. An option run to the outside was closed down quickly by the Itawamba Agricultural defense, and quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. opted to pitch before he was brought down.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus football beats Saltillo, clinches playoff berth for first time in six years
With Columbus just a few minutes away from clinching its first playoff berth in six years, the Falcons were forced to punt on fourth down around the 50-yard line. At this point, the game was all but sealed, with Columbus leading 28-11. But in the second half on Friday night, just about everything was going right — just like the ensuing punt.
wtva.com
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
