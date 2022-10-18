ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 10-23-22

A rose to Bulldog Bash, which brought tens of thousands to downtown Starkville Friday night for Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert. Pop band Surfaces headlined the show at Main and Jackson streets. Musician Evan Giia and rapper Bryce Vine also performed, following an afternoon of entertainment and shopping at the Maroon Market. The MSU Student Association sponsors the concert and has a rich history of booking well-known talent for the event — among them All-American Rejects and T-Pain.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Halloween’s Christian Roots

We are fast approaching Halloween, and according to a public invitation to a party at Miss Kitty Ezell’s house on College Street in Columbus, “Cats, Bats and Fairies bright dance together on Halloween night.”. The date of the party: Monday, Oct. 31, 1910. By the early 1900s, Halloween...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Steve Yarbrough

Like William Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha County, contemporary novelist Steve Yarbrough keeps coming back to his fictionalized Mississippi setting of Loring for his books. His most recent novel “Stay Gone Days” opens in this familiar terrain. While Yarbrough’s Loring is a reference to his Delta hometown of Indianola, he...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

$15M+ facility to replace McCarthy Gym at MSU

STARKVILLE — In the midst of improvements and new construction, Mississippi State University will soon see another new project near the heart of campus. Beginning early next year, McCarthy Gymnasium will be no more as MSU makes way for a multi-million-dollar, 100,000-square-foot building to house the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Department of Kinesiology and various programs for disabilities. McCarthy Gymnasium sits on Creelman Street across from the Drill Field. It is currently an indoor tennis facility and the home of the Department of Kinesiology.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldogs ’Bama blues continue: Mississippi State trounced in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Rogers reached for his right tackle’s hand, and Kameron Jones slowly lifted the Mississippi State quarterback off the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf. Trying to make something happen with just three seconds before the half and MSU stationed at the Alabama 39-yard line, Rogers was instead pressured and sacked by a punishing Crimson Tide defense not long after the game clock hit zero.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Funeral services set for MSU Football player

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: No. 24 Mississippi State football visits No. 6 Alabama

Mississippi State football hits the road for the second straight week. The No. 24 Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) visit No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium. This story will be updated. 9:40 p.m.: Touchdown,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

West Point pups getting new place to play

Imagine running around, the wind in your hair, not a care in the world. This is the life of a dog. However, the City of West Point does not have a place dedicated to letting these animals play. “(West Point citizens) do not have the ability to let their dogs...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

EMCC football surges in second half, defeats Itawamba on homecoming

SCOOBA — After leading 14-3 at the half, East Mississippi Community College found itself in a tough position with about six minutes left in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon. Itawamba Community College, which had struggled through the air in the first half, got the passing play it was...
SCOOBA, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point notches statement win over Greenville

WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
WEST POINT, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia loses at home to undefeated Itawamba Agricultural

CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School had once again driven into opposition territory, but once again, the visiting defense had other plans. An option run to the outside was closed down quickly by the Itawamba Agricultural defense, and quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. opted to pitch before he was brought down.
CALEDONIA, MS

