STARKVILLE — In the midst of improvements and new construction, Mississippi State University will soon see another new project near the heart of campus. Beginning early next year, McCarthy Gymnasium will be no more as MSU makes way for a multi-million-dollar, 100,000-square-foot building to house the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Department of Kinesiology and various programs for disabilities. McCarthy Gymnasium sits on Creelman Street across from the Drill Field. It is currently an indoor tennis facility and the home of the Department of Kinesiology.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO