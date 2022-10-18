Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-23-22
A rose to Bulldog Bash, which brought tens of thousands to downtown Starkville Friday night for Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert. Pop band Surfaces headlined the show at Main and Jackson streets. Musician Evan Giia and rapper Bryce Vine also performed, following an afternoon of entertainment and shopping at the Maroon Market. The MSU Student Association sponsors the concert and has a rich history of booking well-known talent for the event — among them All-American Rejects and T-Pain.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Halloween’s Christian Roots
We are fast approaching Halloween, and according to a public invitation to a party at Miss Kitty Ezell’s house on College Street in Columbus, “Cats, Bats and Fairies bright dance together on Halloween night.”. The date of the party: Monday, Oct. 31, 1910. By the early 1900s, Halloween...
Commercial Dispatch
Book Talk: Five questions with Steve Yarbrough
Like William Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha County, contemporary novelist Steve Yarbrough keeps coming back to his fictionalized Mississippi setting of Loring for his books. His most recent novel “Stay Gone Days” opens in this familiar terrain. While Yarbrough’s Loring is a reference to his Delta hometown of Indianola, he...
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Commercial Dispatch
$15M+ facility to replace McCarthy Gym at MSU
STARKVILLE — In the midst of improvements and new construction, Mississippi State University will soon see another new project near the heart of campus. Beginning early next year, McCarthy Gymnasium will be no more as MSU makes way for a multi-million-dollar, 100,000-square-foot building to house the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Department of Kinesiology and various programs for disabilities. McCarthy Gymnasium sits on Creelman Street across from the Drill Field. It is currently an indoor tennis facility and the home of the Department of Kinesiology.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs ’Bama blues continue: Mississippi State trounced in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Rogers reached for his right tackle’s hand, and Kameron Jones slowly lifted the Mississippi State quarterback off the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf. Trying to make something happen with just three seconds before the half and MSU stationed at the Alabama 39-yard line, Rogers was instead pressured and sacked by a punishing Crimson Tide defense not long after the game clock hit zero.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach lambastes Mississippi State’s hands — or lack thereof — in Alabama loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Don’t worry: Mike Leach’s dinosaur rant had a point. If you’re confused by that sentence, join the club of Mississippi State media members wondering where Leach was going when his postgame press conference wandered roughly 65 million years off track. The Bulldogs coach...
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy closes out regular season with win over Pillow Academy
GREENWOOD — Heritage Academy has assured itself the No. 1 seed in MAIS Class 5A come the postseason with an impressive 35-17 win over Pillow Academy on Friday night. The Patriots finished up their regular-season schedule at 9-1 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. Heritage Academy will...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Mississippi State not flat but not effective in another big loss to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the “get well game” after a rare regular season loss. It’s a scene the Bulldogs have seen before. In fact, Saturday marked the fifth time in the Nick Saban Era...
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: No. 24 Mississippi State football visits No. 6 Alabama
Mississippi State football hits the road for the second straight week. The No. 24 Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) visit No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium. This story will be updated. 9:40 p.m.: Touchdown,...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point pups getting new place to play
Imagine running around, the wind in your hair, not a care in the world. This is the life of a dog. However, the City of West Point does not have a place dedicated to letting these animals play. “(West Point citizens) do not have the ability to let their dogs...
Commercial Dispatch
EMCC football surges in second half, defeats Itawamba on homecoming
SCOOBA — After leading 14-3 at the half, East Mississippi Community College found itself in a tough position with about six minutes left in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon. Itawamba Community College, which had struggled through the air in the first half, got the passing play it was...
wcbi.com
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Both No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 7 Ole Miss hit the road on Saturday. The Bulldogs will visit No. 6 Alabama, while the Rebels travel to LSU. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions. No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point notches statement win over Greenville
WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia loses at home to undefeated Itawamba Agricultural
CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School had once again driven into opposition territory, but once again, the visiting defense had other plans. An option run to the outside was closed down quickly by the Itawamba Agricultural defense, and quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. opted to pitch before he was brought down.
