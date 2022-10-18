Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
disneydining.com
Don’t Wait! Disney Fab 50 Ornaments Now Available
Calling all Disney collectors! We may be in the middle of the fall season with pumpkin-spiced everything but ’tis the season to prepare for the holidays. And that’s exactly what Disney is doing with the release of the highly coveted Fab 50 character collection ornament set. Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
disneydining.com
Magic Kingdom Fight Details Surface with Alleged Disney Star Involvement
Months after the theme park fight at Magic Kingdom Park went viral, we’re learning new details, including the alleged involvement of a Disney star. On the evening of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, breaking Walt Disney World news spread throughout Disney fandom, with Disney’s Fantasyland as the center of attention. A massive brawl involving multiple people broke out in the Disney Park, reportedly due to what one family felt was a line-skipping incident.
disneydining.com
BIG NEWS TODAY about Work Beginning on Brand-New Magic Kingdom Attraction
There’s big news this afternoon about Disney’s plans to begin the work of reimagining the Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World!. Disney first announced its plans to reimagine the wettest ride in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom back in June of 2020, and earlier this year, Guests were privy to more information about the planned reimagining–one that will trade the Song of the South theme at Splash Mountain for a Princess and the Frog theme, complete with a brand-new take on the attraction itself.
disneydining.com
The Most Decadent Disney Desserts at Table Service Restaurants
Dining at the Walt Disney World Resort is always a delight, with virtually endless options to choose from throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs that offer up so much more than traditional theme park food. While every single Disney dining location is unique, table service restaurants feature another level of enjoyment with full-service meals featuring unforgettable atmospheres, appetizers, entrees, enhancements, and more.
WDW News Today
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set
Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World Over Park Pass Availability
A pair of Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are suing the resort over its Park Pass reservation system, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders, known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days where availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
disneydining.com
After Being Neglected for 30 Years, Walt’s Plane FINALLY Finds a New Home
Walt’s plane may be done taking to the skies, but it has made a comeback with a new home for Disney fans, young and old, to enjoy. What’s so special about a plane, you ask? Purchased by Walter Elias Disney in 1963, Walt’s Grumman Gulfstream G-159 airplane was used to plan Walt Disney World Resort, the World’s Fair of 1964–65, and three decades of other Walt Disney Company projects. The plane was nicknamed “Mickey Mouse One.”
disneydining.com
Did You Know: Magic Kingdom Once Had a Ride That Sent You To Hell
Once upon a time Magic Kingdom had a ride like no other…it was a drunk driving race through town that ended in Hell. No, really. Not only that but it was in Fantasyland! Despite the theme, this ride was beloved by all. To this day it holds a special place in many people’s hearts, mine included.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
