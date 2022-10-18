ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association honor volunteers for 50 years of service

The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association in conjunction with their respective local fire departments recognized 72, 25-year current service members across Stokes County as well as 12, 50-year current service members at the recent Bells Across America ceremony. They were all awarded longevity certificates as well as challenge coins from the SCFRA.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Yadkin Commissioner candidate profiles

Incumbent Yadkin County Commissioners Kevin Austin and Frank Zachary were successful in the Republican primary race to reclaim their seats on the Yadkin County Board. Incumbent Gilbert Hemric was defeated by newcomer Cliff Collins. As there are no Democrat challengers for the three seats up for election on the county board, Austin, Zachary and Collins are running unopposed. Below are the candidate profiles that the candidates completed earlier this year ahead of the primary.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thestokesnews.com

Human remains found in Stokes County identified

Westfield – On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
WESTFIELD, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Early voting draws hundreds on first day

The early voting location in Mount Airy is not hard to find — just look for the campaign signs, with those pictured just a sampling of ones seeking support from citizens. The democratic process is alive and well in Surry County, where hundreds of people have greeted the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 10 (Part 1)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Reagan 17, Mt Tabor 0. East Forsyth 26, Glenn 0. Northwest Guilford 37, Southeast Guilford 10.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC

