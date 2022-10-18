Read full article on original website
Related
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association honor volunteers for 50 years of service
The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association in conjunction with their respective local fire departments recognized 72, 25-year current service members across Stokes County as well as 12, 50-year current service members at the recent Bells Across America ceremony. They were all awarded longevity certificates as well as challenge coins from the SCFRA.
Davidson County woman aims to clear school fees for families in hardships
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County woman is working to make sure that all students in the district enjoy all the activities they choose to debt free. Holly Green is working to help families going through hard times pay overdue debts to schools in the district so students can enjoy after-school and extracurricular […]
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin Commissioner candidate profiles
Incumbent Yadkin County Commissioners Kevin Austin and Frank Zachary were successful in the Republican primary race to reclaim their seats on the Yadkin County Board. Incumbent Gilbert Hemric was defeated by newcomer Cliff Collins. As there are no Democrat challengers for the three seats up for election on the county board, Austin, Zachary and Collins are running unopposed. Below are the candidate profiles that the candidates completed earlier this year ahead of the primary.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
thestokesnews.com
Human remains found in Stokes County identified
Westfield – On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence, and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Ashley Hill who was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
Mount Airy News
Early voting draws hundreds on first day
The early voting location in Mount Airy is not hard to find — just look for the campaign signs, with those pictured just a sampling of ones seeking support from citizens. The democratic process is alive and well in Surry County, where hundreds of people have greeted the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Campaigning for Alamance County Sheriff: Kelly White focuses on establishing trust
Kelly White, candidate for Alamance County Sheriff. Alamance County sheriff candidate Kelly White’s goal is to improve the relationships between law enforcement and the community. He said trust between these two groups has been tested lately, specifically during the protests in 2020 in downtown Graham. He said he wants to rebuild this trust.
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
86-year-old man reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
Guilford County residents make their voices heard as one-stop early voting gets underway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On the Southside of Greensboro, Brown Recreation center had a constant flow of voters in and out early Thursday morning. This location is just one of 15 early voting sites in Guilford County. You've got until Saturday Nov. 5th if you want to cast your...
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 10 (Part 1)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Reagan 17, Mt Tabor 0. East Forsyth 26, Glenn 0. Northwest Guilford 37, Southeast Guilford 10.
3rd case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in NC
Another North Carolina deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said.
WXII 12
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
WXII 12
Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says
It was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, officials report.
Comments / 0