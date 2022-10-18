ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

theperrynews.com

Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI

A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Junction 92 Marion County Road Project is a Go

The Marion County Board of Supervisors recently approved to partially fund the development of the Road Department’s Junction 92 facility. The development will consolidate the Pella, Clay Township, and the Central Shop and Office in Knoxville into the new facilities located east of town at the junction of old Highway 92 and new Highway 92.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Law enforcement agencies are searching for missing person at Cordova Park

OTLEY, Iowa — According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the search is on for a missing person, possibly located at Cordova Park. That person, identified as Raymond Welch, was reported missing on Sunday by Mahaska County. Welch was last seen Saturday afternoon. Since he was reported missing, agencies...
OTLEY, IA
WHO 13

Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Search Suspended for Evening as Authorities Try to Find Missing Man

On Sunday morning Mahaska County informed the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of a missing person, Raymond William Welch, 41. Since that time the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, have analyzed cellphone data, conducted searches on both land and in water, utilized sonar, drones, divers, and employed tracking dogs.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation

An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Sergeant Isaac Short and Jared Van Wyk are Promoted

Two officers were promoted to Sergeants for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It is the first time since Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt has been Sheriff that he has had Sergeants on his staff. Promoted to the rank of Sergeant were Deputies Jared Van Wyk and Isaac Short. Van...
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system

DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges

A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Hit-and-run victim in serious condition in hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lonny Kirschbaum of Lucas is in the hospital in serious condition after a hit-and-run. Kirschbaum was hit around 2:14 a.m. Sunday at the 5200 block of Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. The car drove off, leaving Kirschbaum lying by the side of the road.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Hillcrest Ave Project to Widen Road, Expand Truck Access

The Indianola City Council approved a partnership with the Iowa DOT to receive a grant for the Hillcrest Ave project, which is part of a larger effort by the city to expand the industrial park area. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the road was identified as a high-demand road that needs better infrastructure to serve the city.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after house fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A 79-year-old man has died after a fire on Tuesday in Ottumwa. Ottumwa police say they were called to a residence on South Adella Street to perform a welfare check around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The officer smelled smoke and noticed that the windows were black and...
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Work and Special Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a work session in addition to a special session today. In the work session, the board will receive a Home for the Holidays Presentation by Downtown Merchants, and hold a discussion regarding UserWay Software for the county website and leases with CICS and Eyerly Ball Proposal.
WARREN COUNTY, IA

