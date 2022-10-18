Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?
There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Jason Snead: The Left, having remade Alaska elections, targets Nevada for jungle primaries, ranked choice voting
The left’s latest ploy to remake elections is a complicated scheme called “ranked-choice voting” (RCV). Advocates claim it strengthens “majority rule” and leads to a healthier democracy, and they’ve pushed dozens of municipalities and two states to use it. (RELATED: The Left Has Launched A Surprise Attack Targeting Voting Rules In One Battleground State)
ksut.org
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
3 ballot questions for Nevadans in 2022, more for Henderson and Boulder City
Equal rights, a higher minimum wage and ranked votes are on this year's ballot for Nevada voters to decide.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada Question 3 presents two issues to voters
Both the pro and con speakers Monday seemed to agree Nevada’s Question 3 presents two issues to voters. The ballot question was discussed at the League of Women Voters forum in the Brewery Arts Center. The first issue was the portion of the question that would open primaries to...
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You
Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
How to vote: Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voting will begin much sooner than that for those who use early voting opportunities. Here's a guide to the different ways you can vote.
kunr.org
Breaking down Nevada Question 2 to make minimum wage equal for all workers
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
“Yet another political ploy”: Sisolak campaign responds to no confidence vote
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is responding to a vote of no confidence by the Nevada Police Union over his leadership. In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the NPU issued the overwhelming vote on the grounds Sisolak had not done enough to handle staffing shortages and high police turnover rates.
Lombardo trails Sisolak in fundraising, but has more to spend as election nears
Republican Joe Lombardo hasn't raised as much money as his opponent, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but he has more to spend coming down the home stretch to the Nov. 8 election.
KOLO TV Reno
State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore. His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions. Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than...
Battleground state? What’s at stake in Nevada’s election
The tight election races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Nevada governor have landed Nevada in the familiar role of battleground state as early voting nears in the 2022 general election.
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin invests $57 million into northern Nevada for green energy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $57 million investment into northern Nevada and more than $100 million into Nevada as a whole for bolstering domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries. The money is part of $2.8 billion nationwide in grants from the Infrastructure Law passed last year....
