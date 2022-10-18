ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
NEVADA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Jason Snead: The Left, having remade Alaska elections, targets Nevada for jungle primaries, ranked choice voting

The left’s latest ploy to remake elections is a complicated scheme called “ranked-choice voting” (RCV). Advocates claim it strengthens “majority rule” and leads to a healthier democracy, and they’ve pushed dozens of municipalities and two states to use it. (RELATED: The Left Has Launched A Surprise Attack Targeting Voting Rules In One Battleground State)
NEVADA STATE
ksut.org

The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada

It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
UTAH STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Question 3 presents two issues to voters

Both the pro and con speakers Monday seemed to agree Nevada’s Question 3 presents two issues to voters. The ballot question was discussed at the League of Women Voters forum in the Brewery Arts Center. The first issue was the portion of the question that would open primaries to...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You

Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Breaking down Nevada Question 2 to make minimum wage equal for all workers

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore. His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions. Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle

Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd.   “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin invests $57 million into northern Nevada for green energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $57 million investment into northern Nevada and more than $100 million into Nevada as a whole for bolstering domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries. The money is part of $2.8 billion nationwide in grants from the Infrastructure Law passed last year....
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy