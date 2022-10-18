ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Current

Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Clark County Judge Ellie Roohani faces attorney Anna Albertson in the  November general election. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Roohani to fill the Dept. 11 vacancy left last year by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s departure. Albertson also applied for the appointment.   Roohani is a graduate of UNLV’s Boyd Law School. She worked as a law […] The post Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat  appeared first on Nevada Current.
The Associated Press

ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
Elko Daily Free Press

Multiple candidates vying for Family Court seat in special election

Six candidates are vying in a special election for Family Court Dept. A, a seat recently vacated by longtime Judge William Voy. The winner need only get a plurality, not a majority. Kristine Brewer attended Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and has been licensed in Nevada since...
Axios Columbus

Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races

While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important. Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter...
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Wyoming News

Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court

CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
Delaware LIVE News

Supreme Court hears voting cases; opinion to come later

The fate of Delaware’s mail-in voting and same-day registration statutes — and Delawareans’ ability to do both in the Nov. 8 general election — rests in the hands of the Delaware Supreme Court. The court heard oral arguments on the matter Thursday in Dover.  Depending on its decision, the vote-by-mail statute passed by the General Assembly in July and deemed ... Read More
960 The Ref

Cleveland municipal judge suspended by Ohio Supreme Court

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed a longtime Cleveland judge from the bench and stripped her of her law license because she “conducted business in a manner benefiting a game show host rather than a judge.”. Justices voted 5-2 to indefinitely suspend Cleveland Municipal Court...
