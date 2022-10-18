ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
CORSICA, PA
wesb.com

Two Cited in Keating Twp. Disturbance

A Rew woman and a Cyclone man were both cited in a disturbance in Keating Township. State troopers were dispatched to a location on East Valley Road Tuesday evening for a report of a disturbance between two former partners. Troopers determined that both parties, 31-year-old Jonathan Howes and 25-year-old Jordan...
REW, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Providing False Name to Police During Traffic Stop

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is in hot water after he gave a false name to police during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 18:
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Accused of Firing Weapon, Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsy man is behind bars after police say he fired a weapon and assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in Henderson Township. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old David Joseph Sullivan, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Plea Rejected in Stalking Case

A guilty plea in a stalking case was rejected in McKean County Court this afternoon. 41-year-old Keith E. Smith is facing 65 charges connected to stalking, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Smith tried to enter a guilty plea in McKean County Court Thursday afternoon, but Judge John Pavlock rejected the plea when Smith took exception to language in the plea agreement, insisting that message he sent were just “empty threats.”
WTAJ

Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Charges dropped against man accused of threatening ex-coworkers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed. After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test. According to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly throws urine in infant's face

Lock Haven, Pa. — A distraught woman took her infant son to the doctor after a stranger reportedly threw a bottle of urine on them. Both victims were covered with urine after Robin Craig Allen, 39, assaulted them on the morning of Oct. 6, police said. The mother saw some of the liquid go into her son's mouth, so she later took the boy to the doctor as a precaution, she told police. ...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Remind Public to Lock Up Valuables Following Punxsy Area Burglary

MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are reminding the public to stay vigilant after a burglary was reported in McCalmont Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident on Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on October 13 and 10:00 p.m. on October 15.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

