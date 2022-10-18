Lock Haven, Pa. — A distraught woman took her infant son to the doctor after a stranger reportedly threw a bottle of urine on them. Both victims were covered with urine after Robin Craig Allen, 39, assaulted them on the morning of Oct. 6, police said. The mother saw some of the liquid go into her son's mouth, so she later took the boy to the doctor as a precaution, she told police. ...

