explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
wesb.com
Two Cited in Keating Twp. Disturbance
A Rew woman and a Cyclone man were both cited in a disturbance in Keating Township. State troopers were dispatched to a location on East Valley Road Tuesday evening for a report of a disturbance between two former partners. Troopers determined that both parties, 31-year-old Jonathan Howes and 25-year-old Jordan...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Providing False Name to Police During Traffic Stop
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is in hot water after he gave a false name to police during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 18:
wtaj.com
Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Snappy’s in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police. Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Firing Weapon, Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsy man is behind bars after police say he fired a weapon and assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in Henderson Township. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old David Joseph Sullivan, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Altoona man threatened, pistol-whipped homeless man over a drug debt, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say a homeless man came forward about being threatened at gunpoint and pistol-whipped over an alleged drug debt, according to Altoona police. Tristan Dykeman, 21, of Altoona is facing aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges as well as being charged with escape, resisting […]
wesb.com
Plea Rejected in Stalking Case
A guilty plea in a stalking case was rejected in McKean County Court this afternoon. 41-year-old Keith E. Smith is facing 65 charges connected to stalking, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Smith tried to enter a guilty plea in McKean County Court Thursday afternoon, but Judge John Pavlock rejected the plea when Smith took exception to language in the plea agreement, insisting that message he sent were just “empty threats.”
Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
Pa. man suspected in drug-related death found hiding in ceiling: report
In a failed attempt to evade authorities, 49-year-old Timothy James Tombs was arrested Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in Cambria County on charges stemming from an investigation into a drug delivery that resulted in a death that occurred in April, according to the Altoona Mirror. According to the publication, Altoona...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: PFA Violation in Bell Twp., Vehicle Stolen in Gaskill Twp.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. On October 12 around 2:16 p.m., police responded to a location along Cloe Church Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County for reports of a PFA violation. Through investigation, it was found that the victim, a 48-year-old...
$2.5k worth of copper stolen from train tunnel in Clearfield, investigation underway
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after they were told $2,500 worth of copper wire was stolen from the RJ Corman Train Tunnel in Clearfield. According to state police, an unknown suspect(s) stole 1600 feet of copper wire that was at the tunnel, which is located along Shawville Croft Highway […]
Charges dropped against man accused of threatening ex-coworkers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed. After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test. According to […]
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
Man allegedly throws urine in infant's face
Lock Haven, Pa. — A distraught woman took her infant son to the doctor after a stranger reportedly threw a bottle of urine on them. Both victims were covered with urine after Robin Craig Allen, 39, assaulted them on the morning of Oct. 6, police said. The mother saw some of the liquid go into her son's mouth, so she later took the boy to the doctor as a precaution, she told police. ...
Police: Altoona man tried breaking into home to fight homeowner, smashed windows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trail of blood was left behind after an Altoona man tried to break into a house to fight someone, according to the Altoona Police Department. Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found walking along an Altoona street Wednesday night shortly after police were called about him trying to break into a house […]
Pa. man accused of abusing infant after newborn suffers ‘near-fatal’ injuries
According to 6WJAC, a Blair County man is facing charges after being accused of physically abusing a 9-day-old infant and causing what doctors described as “near-fatal” injuries. Authorities with the Altoona Police Department said an investigation into Matthew Burket, 30, began in early September when officers received a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Remind Public to Lock Up Valuables Following Punxsy Area Burglary
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are reminding the public to stay vigilant after a burglary was reported in McCalmont Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident on Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on October 13 and 10:00 p.m. on October 15.
