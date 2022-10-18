Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Allegedly Gave Former WWE Star Memory Loss With Chair Shot
A former WWE Superstar is claiming that Triple H gave him memory loss with a chair shot to the head. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis is alleging that after Triple H, the current CCO of WWE, gave him a shot to the head with a chair, he lost his memory.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE And AEW Wrestlers Join IMPACT Wrestling (Spoiler)
Violent By Design is about to become even more dominant in IMPACT Wrestling. The Violent By Design faction was launched in late 2020 when Eric Young and Joe Doering joined forces, and since then, VBD has dominated the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling, also working alongside talents such as Rhino and Deaner – the former no longer being involved.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 10/21: Bray Wyatt Speaks On WWE Smackdown, Adam Page Injured, More
Welcome back, TJRWrestling readers! Did you spend all Friday trying to figure out if Brutus Beefcake is really going to be a part of the Wyatt 6, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday realizing that maybe last year should have been your last at playing QB, and missed Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
tjrwrestling.net
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
tjrwrestling.net
Kane Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A “Very Underrated” Entertainer
Kane has named a WWE Hall of Famer he feels was unfairly underrated when it came to the entertainment aspect of wrestling. When it comes to the theatrical aspects of wrestling, Glenn Jacobs is an expert. During his legendary run as The Undertaker’s masked brother, Kane, the star was famous for using flames and pyrotechnics. During his heated feud with The Phenom, the pair would regularly throw lightning in arenas, trap each other in caskets, and try to bury each other alive.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured The Acclaimed defending the Tag Team Titles while Orange Cassidy put the All-Atlantic Title on the line as well. From now on, I’m going to go summary style for the Rampage reviews like I do my WWE NXT review. The show gets the least response out of anything I write and frankly it gets tiresome writing play-by-play. I’ll probably go play-by-play for the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
Ace Steel’s AEW Release Caught Him By Surprise
Ace Steel was formally released from All Elite Wrestling on October 18th, with the decision seemingly not expected by Steel. News broke on Wednesday, October 19th via Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ace Steel had been released from his AEW contract. The decision appears to have officially gone down the day before on Tuesday, October 18th, ending the former Second City Saints man’s time with the organisation.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
tjrwrestling.net
“The Universe Always Has A Plan” – IMPACT Star On Possible WWE Return
Another Superstar could be making a return to WWE. Ever since Triple H took over creative for World Wrestling Entertainment, there have been loads of talent comebacks, and at the current stage, there’s no telling how many more there will be and who could possibly be back. One of the names that has been swirling in the rumor mill has been Taya Valkyrie, who was known as Franky Money during her time in NXT, with herself even feeling like the possibility is there.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline
Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
tjrwrestling.net
Carmelo Hayes On Learning Under Shawn Michaels in NXT
Carmelo Hayes is learning a ton from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. During one of his first NXT appearances, Carmelo Hayes brought out his inner John Cena, facing off against Adam Cole and show so-called “Ruthless Aggression.”. Carmelo Hayes has been on WWE TV for almost a couple...
tjrwrestling.net
Influential Figure In WWE Says “No” To CM Punk Return
According to a new report an unnamed individual within Triple H’s inner circle doesn’t want AEW star CM Punk back in WWE. Following the All Out Fallout, there hasn’t been anything definitive on CM Punk’s future. The closest thing to truth anyone has at this time is a report that Punk and AEW are trying to negotiate a contract buy-out so that Punk would be completely disconnected from AEW going forward.
Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy Wins $1,890,000
The Northern Irishman repeated as champion of the CJ Cup and in the process returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
WATCH: Bryce Harper puts Phillies on top, on cusp of World Series with career-defining home run
Bryce Harper unleashed one of the biggest swings in Phillies franchise history in game four of the NLCS, a two-run blast to put Philadelphia on top and on the cusp of the World Series.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy On “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines
Matt Hardy is a veteran professional wrestler that has experienced a lot in a tough business for the last 30 years and he recently commented on some bad taste storylines. There have been many storylines in wrestling history where personal issues are used such as for Scott Hall and Jeff Hardy dealing with addictions while Hawk from Legion of Doom did a spot on Raw where he teased committing suicide. Another one that fans always bring up is when Michelle McCool & Layla called Mickie James “Piggie James” while making fun of her weight even though Mickie wasn’t overweight at all.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross – “Not A Good Idea” When Triple H Was Handed World Title
AEW announced Jim Ross has criticized a major creative decision made surrounding Triple H twenty years ago. September 2002 was when WWE first experimented with the Draft Extension, a.k.a. the brand split. After Brock Lesnar became SmackDown-exclusive, RAW found itself without access to the WWE Championship. And since Triple H was considered the biggest star on RAW at the time, he needed a way to convince viewers that he was still worth watching even though he wasn’t in the title picture.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On Axiom: “Next Great Masked Superstar”
Booker T is seeing stars in WWE’s developmental NXT brand. This past Tuesday on NXT, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to the booth to call the night’s action alongside play-by-play commentator Vic Joseph, and while doing so, Booker pointed out how there is multiple wrestlers in the brand that he feels has the possibility to achieve superstardom.
tjrwrestling.net
Impact Wrestling Review – October 20, 2022
This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling featured the return to the ring of Bully Ray and a big World Tag Team Championship match. Impact Wrestling 20/10/22 from Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. The opening video featured highlights from last week’s show where Josh Alexander called out Bully Ray,...
Comments / 0