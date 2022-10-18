Read full article on original website
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion in grants for EV battery projects in 12 states
The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
POLITICO
Biden cements climate manufacturing deal
One of the great climate ironies is that more extreme weather necessitates more resilient infrastructure. More resilient infrastructure requires more concrete, and concrete releases a lot of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere. That means one of the most resilient and cost-effective ways to adapt developed areas to extreme weather and...
Amid historic drought, California approves $140 million desalination plant
Oct 13 (Reuters) - California regulators unanimously approved a $140 million desalination plant on Thursday, offering a guideline for how the state can convert ocean water into drinking water amid the worst drought in 1,200 years.
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
A wind turbine just smashed a global energy record—and it’s recyclable
The Siemens Gamesa turbine generated 359 megawatt-hours in just 24 hours. Siemens GamesaThe new offshore turbine could power a Model 3 Tesla for over 1 million miles.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Amid global energy crisis, U.S. and Russia still working together in quest for unlimited, clean power from nuclear fusion
Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
Charlotte Stories
Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
POLITICO
Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.
Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
BBC
Australia challenges China in mining for essential elements
In the blood red dust of central Australia, mining firm Arafura is planning to build a mine and processing facility for highly sought-after elements. Located 80 miles north of Alice Springs, the Nolans Project will be in one of the hottest and driest parts of the country. Despite the extreme...
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising
Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
US News and World Report
Australia's Victoria Gov't Raises Renewable Energy Goals as State Election Looms
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Labor government of Australia's Victoria state said on Thursday it would raise its renewable energy targets and proposed government ownership of future power generation if it wins local elections due to be held next month. The government said it would take steps to source 65% of...
BBC
Work starts on 15-turbine Galloway wind farm
Construction work has started on a new multi-million pound onshore wind farm in Galloway. The Benbrack scheme will see 15 turbines built to the north east of Carsphairn. Developer Red Rock Power expects the site to begin producing electricity in spring 2024. The wind farm was first...
