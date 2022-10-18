ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

POLITICO

Biden cements climate manufacturing deal

One of the great climate ironies is that more extreme weather necessitates more resilient infrastructure. More resilient infrastructure requires more concrete, and concrete releases a lot of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere. That means one of the most resilient and cost-effective ways to adapt developed areas to extreme weather and...
FLORIDA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States

Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
dot.LA

Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?

Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.

Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
BBC

Australia challenges China in mining for essential elements

In the blood red dust of central Australia, mining firm Arafura is planning to build a mine and processing facility for highly sought-after elements. Located 80 miles north of Alice Springs, the Nolans Project will be in one of the hottest and driest parts of the country. Despite the extreme...
The Independent

Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD

A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Australia's Victoria Gov't Raises Renewable Energy Goals as State Election Looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Labor government of Australia's Victoria state said on Thursday it would raise its renewable energy targets and proposed government ownership of future power generation if it wins local elections due to be held next month. The government said it would take steps to source 65% of...
BBC

Work starts on 15-turbine Galloway wind farm

C﻿onstruction work has started on a new multi-million pound onshore wind farm in Galloway. T﻿he Benbrack scheme will see 15 turbines built to the north east of Carsphairn. D﻿eveloper Red Rock Power expects the site to begin producing electricity in spring 2024. The wind farm was first...

