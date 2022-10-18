Overwatch 2 has finally launched, turning the hero shooter into a free-to-play title. This change also adds new heroes, new maps, and a new mode, Push. This also means that Overwatch has officially switched to a 5v5 instead of a 6v6, dropping one of the tanks on each team. This means that the balance and meta of the game have changed drastically, putting more emphasis on individual performance, meaning high-skill characters like Hanzo are thriving in the right hands. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?

2 DAYS AGO