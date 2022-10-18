Read full article on original website
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase
During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game. The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having...
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer | Resident Evil Showcase
Capcom revealed plenty of gameplay from the first section of its classic Resident Evil 4, which shows off the total graphic overhaul Resident Evil 4 Remake will be receiving. From the first Ganado Leon Kennedy comes across, to the infamous town Leon stumbles across, and, of course, Dr. Salvador. New gameplay mechanics to Resident Evil 4 were also shwon in the form of sneaking, cover mechancis, quick inventory guns, and more. Resident Evil 4 Remake releases March 24, 2023.
Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies. Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview...
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Starts October 25 And Features A Brand-New Game Mode
Overwatch 2 is set to receive its first seasonal event on October 25 with the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. As this is Overwatch 2, the event itself serves as a sequel to Overwatch's original Halloween event, Junkenstein's Revenge. It looks like this time around Sombra will be taking over for Junkrat as the event's main antagonist. According to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, the event will be a completely new game mode.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
Fortnite Candy: Where To Find Zero Point Pretzels And More In Fortnitemares
Fortnite is back into costume with Fortnitemares 2022, and that means candy can be found all around the map like it is every year. You'll want to locate Fortnite candy for a number of reasons--most often to simply enjoy their buffs to speed, jumping, and more--but also some Fortnitemares quests will demand you find candy at times, too. This year, one such quest asks you to apply the Zero Point Pretzel effect to yourself three times. Here's how to do that easily, as well as where to find candy generally.
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
Overwatch 2 - Hanzo Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, turning the hero shooter into a free-to-play title. This change also adds new heroes, new maps, and a new mode, Push. This also means that Overwatch has officially switched to a 5v5 instead of a 6v6, dropping one of the tanks on each team. This means that the balance and meta of the game have changed drastically, putting more emphasis on individual performance, meaning high-skill characters like Hanzo are thriving in the right hands. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Resident Evil Showcase 2022 Full Conference
Capcom revealed plenty in their latest Resident Evil Showcase about the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Resident Evil Village: Winters Expansion, as well as about the upcoming RE:Verse Resident Evil, and Resident Evil 4 Remake. A brand new trailer was shown for the RE: Village expansion, showcasing more of 3rd person mode, the Rose Winters expansion, and the ability to play as some of the major Lords, like Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil 4 Remake had plenty of brand new reveals, including how the gamepla.
God of War Ragnarok Spoiler-Free Impressions After 5 Hours
Ragnarok is coming. It’s been a long four years since Kratos and Atreus blew us away in God of War (2018), and now it’s finally time to conclude their story. The GameSpot team has been playing God of War Ragnarok, and in the video above, give their spoiler-free impressions on its opening hours, and so far, so good.
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Full Breakout | Resident Evil Showcase
Capcom revealed new gameplay from the Resident Evil 4 remake, which includes all new gameplay elements. The merchant was revealed to be coming back too. While the game is rebuilt with new ideas, it will still honor the original game. Resident Evil 4 will include a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition. Resident Evil 4 Remake will release to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Pre-orders being today, and Resident Evil 4 Remake releases March 24, 2023.
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
Overwatch 2's First Double XP Weekend Is Live Now
Overwatch 2's first match double XP weekend event kicked off on October 21 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. It's the first of three double XP weekends Blizzard is holding in order to make up for Overwatch 2's rocky launch. Here's the full schedule of double XP events....
How Resident Evil 4 Remake Connects With Resident Evil 2
Leon Kennedy will, of course, remain the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 for the game's upcoming remake, but Capcom is taking a slightly different approach this time around. The studio is more directly connecting Resident Evil 4 to Leon's first appearance--the Raccoon City Incident in Resident Evil 2. Speaking to...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Bring Big Changes To The Main Series
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Even by Nintendo standards, Pokemon has been glacially slow to change. The series has long been iterative, and the community has certainly taken notice. This year's Pokemon Legends: Arceus showed a faint idea of what a bold reinvention of the series would look like. Now Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, touted by Nintendo as the "first open-world RPGs in the Pokemon series," raise the question: Are these going to be the main series games to follow Arceus' blueprint? The answer is mostly no, but Scarlet and Violet still represent the largest break in the main series we've ever seen.
