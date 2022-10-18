Read full article on original website
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
wtae.com
1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
WJAC TV
DA: 'Urgent domestic situation' affects two Cambria County neighborhoods miles apart
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two neighborhoods in Cambria County miles apart from each other were filled with police officers and first responders Wednesday night. As police are still trying to piece together what happened, authorities conformed to 6 News that they are both connected to the same incident.
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
wtae.com
A grim forecast for more accidents at "dangerous" Washington County intersection
LONG BRANCH, Pa. — Dally Road and Expressway is called a "dangerous" intersection because of a long history of grinding crashes resulting in fatalities and critical injuries. Long Branch Mayor Joseph DeBlassio foresees even more if a traffic signal is not installed. "I said to them, 'People are going...
Cambria County woman charged for alleged assault with a skillet lid
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman. On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey […]
50 rounds fired, woman injured in Penn Hills shooting
A woman was shot late last night in Penn Hills. Police say about 50 rounds were fired after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Tulip Road near Duke’s Rodi Lounge.
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
erienewsnow.com
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
wccsradio.com
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
Local volunteer firefighter killed in crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH — A Presto volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Parkway East on Wednesday morning. Sources tell Channel 11 Fire Lt. Terry Tackett died in the crash. The department tells us they are shaken up and hurting by his sudden passing. 11 News spoke with a former...
Police: Altoona man tried breaking into home to fight homeowner, smashed windows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trail of blood was left behind after an Altoona man tried to break into a house to fight someone, according to the Altoona Police Department. Ryan Vaughn, 32, was found walking along an Altoona street Wednesday night shortly after police were called about him trying to break into a house […]
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
Thousands of abandoned items at airport up for auction Saturday
A traveler’s loss can be your gain this weekend at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Over 8,000 left-behind items are up for auction on Saturday with a wide variety of items from skateboard, to Apple watches or even cars available.
