Boy, 16, critical after stabbing on Brooklyn street; attacker at large

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on a Brooklyn street Monday night, police said.

Police said the victim and another male, whose age is not known, got into an argument near East 46th and Winthrop streets in East Flatbush around 10:15 p.m.

The dispute turned violent, leading the teen to be stabbed multiple times in the torso.

EMS rushed the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspect, who was 6 feet tall and dressed entirely in black, was last seen after the attack running west on Winthrop Street, according to police.

1010WINS

