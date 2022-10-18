ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Russell Wilson needs to fire whoever is asking him to make fake, corny TikToks

So much has changed about Russell Wilson since the end of the 2021 season. Obviously, the big element that people are trying to determine is why his performance is suffering at career-lows with no appreciable signs of improvement, but there’s something else going on with Russ that, frankly, puts me off much more.
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now

The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game

The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy